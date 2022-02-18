6 Fortnite content creators who lost their entire fanbase after clickbait

Fortnite's unmatchable success over the years has attracted several gamers to the title, some of whom have turned pro and are ruling the competitive arena. However, apart from gamers, the game has also been a major source of income for content creators.

Currently, there are thousands of Fortnite content creators in the community. While some of them are extremely popular and provide authentic news, others have garnered a reputation for attracting viewers by using clickbaits.

The fanbase of these content creators was extremely huge at one point. However, with the repeated use of clickbait, they have lost their popularity. This article will reveal six such Fortnite content creators who lost their fanbase due to repeated clickbait.

Note: This article is purely subjective and reflects the opinions of the author.

Fortnite content creators who have lost their fanbase

1) Gattu

If clickbait is an art, Gattu is definitely Picasso. The creator showcases enhanced concepts of the truth in the thumbnails of his videos and tweaks the titles to attract viewers. However, oftentimes, the content of the video will have nothing to do with the title and thumbnail.

Understandably, his antics have cost him a significant portion of his fanbase.

2) FriendlyMachine

FriendlyMachine is yet another content creator notorious for clickbaiting his audience. He frequently uploads content with twisted titles so that viewers are enticed to get to his videos. However, he rarely speaks about them and also misinforms viewers by stating that the developers are gifting free V-Bucks.

3) GhostNinja

GhostNinja had a huge fanbase due to his content. However, most of his creations were clickbait pieces that garnered millions of views. He was even called out for using concept art without permission from creators. It is no surprise that viewers started discarding his platform and switched to other creators.

4) TheLlamaSir

Following in the footsteps of those that have been named earlier, TheLlamaSir's content is clickbaity as well. Using the age-old technique of claiming that the devs are giving away free V-Bucks, the creator bagged quite a fanbase.

Sadly, not everyone can withstand the repeated content and it is no surprise that most people have jumped ship.

5) Fortnite TamashaBera

Rumors about new exclusive bosses to unreleased skins, this creator has it all. Sadly, most of the news is clickbait meant to bring in more views. Though it worked initially, viewers eventually discarded the creator.

6) Coldside

Clickbait videos along with content that frequently begins with a threat to viewers is the basic USP of this content creator. The audience time and again pointed out the issues with his content, and eventually unfollowed him.

