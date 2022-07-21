Why some Fortnite players are getting upto 1200 V-Bucks as refund

Certain eligible Fortnite players will be able to get 1,200 V-Bucks back if they want to refund the Komplex skin, which just underwent some changes. Epic Games has offered a free refund ticket solely for the Komplex skin.

The developer understands that it changed the skin from what it originally was, so its offering gamers a chance to refund the skin without a ticket. Sometimes players buy it because it looks a certain way and if Epic changes it, they may not want it anymore.

The reason this can be considered free V-Bucks is because there was an alternative method to acquiring this skin that did not involve purchasing it from the shop.

Fortnite is refunding 1,200 V-Bucks for Komplex

The skin in question is the Komplex skin, which recently underwent some appearance changes. According to an eagle-eyed Twitter user, the changes have also been applied to the skin tone.

All the way back in Chapter 2 Season 1, there was a tournament for the skin. These tournaments are not uncommon and a lot of different skins receive tournaments for loopers to potentially unlock the skin.

This has been done with Cammy, Guile, Wonder Woman, Gamora, J Balvin and many others. These Fortnite skins later land in the Item Shop, which is why the Komplex skin has been given the 1,200 refund price.

For anyone who won the skin in that tournament, which was the top 10% of each region, the skin can be refunded and give the player a free 1,200 V-Bucks. For those who purchased the skin in the Item Shop, in which it was last seen 112 days ago, they can also refund the skin.

However, since they purchased it, they'll just be getting their original V-Bucks back rather than being gifted free ones.

This is not the first time Epic Games has changed the look of a cosmetic and offered a refund for those who wanted it. Beach Jules also underwent some slight changes and players who owned it were offered a refund.

Beach Jules received changes, too (Image via ShiinaBR on Twitter)

This free refund ticket only lasts until August 17, 2022, so Fortnite players only have a few weeks to refund it if they so desire. After that, they can still refund it if they have a ticket, but won't be able to do it for free.

