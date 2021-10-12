Will the Pink Ghoul trooper return for Fortnitemares 2021? Everything we know so far

Fortnitemares 2021 is already up and running quite successfully and gamers are certainly having a grand time accessing all the new spooky themed cosmetics and in-game items.

Even though Epic Games rolls out several events for gamers to enjoy throughout the season, the Halloween Celebration event is definitely one of the most popular among loopers. The underlying reason is quite simple: Epic releases an exclusive collection of cosmetics that can be claimed from the Item Shop during Halloween.

Recently, gamers have been eager to learn whether the Pink Ghoul Trooper will return to the game or not. This article will reveal the details regarding this particular cosmetic that has been uncovered till now.

Fortnitemares 2021: Pink Ghoul Trooper is not in the game!

During the Fortnitemares event, Epic releases a ton of exclusive new cosmetics into the game. However, along with this, the developers usually also release new renditions of old Fortnite skins. The return of old skins to Fortnite excites gamers beyond belief as they get a chance to own OG cosmetics that they could otherwise never get their hands on.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Keep your big-brain plays to a minimum or those hungry for brains may find you.Check the Shop for the return of the Ghoul Trooper & Brainiac Outfits! Keep your big-brain plays to a minimum or those hungry for brains may find you.Check the Shop for the return of the Ghoul Trooper & Brainiac Outfits! https://t.co/mvSSOgdqXf

Recently, gamers have shown immense interest in the old school Ghoul Trooper skin. The community anticipated that Epic would probably bring back the pink version of this coveted cosmetic to the game.

The most recent Item Shop update did bring back the Ghoul Trooper skin to Fortnitemares 2021. However, to the disappointment of gamers everywhere, the skin only has the Default version and the Zombie version. It seems like the much awaited Pink Ghoul Trooper skin will not be released for Fortnitemares 2021.

Since the skin is already in the Item Shop, it can be stated with surity that the Pink Ghoul Trooper might not arrive in Fortnitemares 2021.

Gamers were clearly quite excited about this particular cosmetic and its absence from the Item Shop is sure to leave them quite disappointed. However, the Halloween Celebration event will stay active until the end of this month. Therefore, gamers have a golden opportunity to buy some amazing skins that will be released in the near future.

The Ghoul Trooper skin hails from the iconic Fortnite Season 1 and is considered to be one of the most sought after items in the game.

Gamers can hope that the item will return to the Item Shop someday, but the chances of it returning during Fortnitemares 2021 is definitely looking quite bleak.

