'You don't have permission to play Fortnite' (August 6th): Is Fortnite down after the Ariana Grande concert?

Fortnite recently completed the first of many live events during the three-day long Rift Tour with Ariana Grande. Players were treated to a massive live event, one of the biggest in all of Fortnite history.

They were sent all throughout different realities and saw multiple circumstances unfolding, including the reappearance of Kevin the Cube and the planes from late last year.

The show had a massive turnout and many players are now reporting difficulty with Fortnite following the event. The event ended at about 6.20, and many players were really delighted with the proceedings, but it seems to have crashed Fortnite entirely.

Ariana Grande virtual concert in Fortnite was a trip but looks like it broke the servers 😂 — toffeekat 🦁 (@toffeekat) August 6, 2021

Is Fortnite down after the Rift Tour?

Well, according to Down Detector, yes. Fortnite is currently experiencing huge server outages and giving players the unfortunate "You don't have permission to play Fortnite" message.

This is one that players want to avoid at all costs, but it seems inevitable right now. Outage and problems spiked massively at the end of the Rift Tour with Ariana Grande. The numbers are, undoubtedly, skyrocketing.

Outages for Fortnite have spiked. (Image via Down Detector)

Fortnite players might be frustrated with not being able to play right now, but many of them consider it a worthy tradeoff for what was one of the wildest events in gaming history.

@ArianaGrande killed Fortnite servers 😂😂😂👌🏻✨

I loved the show, worth it! 💜 — Tess GM~ 🖤🛸 #Utiliza😷 (@pantherphoto_) August 6, 2021

Not only was the event a treat for Ariana Grande fans and Fortnite players alike, there were several teases for the rest of the season and even the next big map change.

Chapter 3 was leaked to have a huge map change, and players were able to get a glimpse of it alongside witnessing the return of planes, one of the more interesting additions Fortnite has made.

To top it all off, Kevin the Cube, a fan favorite plot device from Chapter 1, is returning.

The tradeoff is likely worth what fans were treated to at the event. Fortnite may be down right now and there's no telling when it's coming back.

It's likely that a patch will be sent out soon and the servers will be fixed. It can't be confirmed whether this is a permanent fix or not until the next show(s) happens.

