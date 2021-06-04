"You can't trust anyone": Fortnite Star Ninja explains why it 'sucks' being famous

Ninja has been at the center of attention for a long time now.

Perhaps one of the premier Fortnite streamers, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins began streaming Fortnite in 2017, but his career really took off when he broadcast perhaps one of the most famous Fortnite streams in history. Ninja teamed up with rappers Drake and Travis Scott, as well as NFL star JuJu Smitch-Schuster, in a Fortnite stream.

Most insane Fortnite moments in 2018:



-Ninja x Drake stream

-$100 million prize pool announcement for Fortnite competitions

-Playstation and Xbox cross platform



What else stands out for you? — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) December 5, 2018

Since then, he's been arguably the most notable streamer. His name and Fortnite are nearly synonymous. Being at the center of the spotlight, especially doing something he loves, has its perks. But according to Ninja, it's not all sunshine and roses for the streamer.

Ninja answers fan questions

Fans asked Ninja a lot of questions that he answered on his YouTube channel. The questions included his thoughts on electric cars, whether or not health plays a factor in esports, whether or not technology is advancing too quickly, and how it feels being so famous.

Ninja. Image via ESTNN

Ninja's answer came with no hesitation - "Not good." He went on to note that the money is good and even great, but that it can't buy happiness. It can buy things to make people happy, but that's temporary. "I'd rather cry in a Tesla," he quipped.

Streamers are often portrayed as having it all, and that their lives are luxurious because they get to play games on camera for a living. That is not the case, according to Ninja.

Ninja, aka Tyler Blevins. Image via ESPN

He points out that if someone has money, like himself, that they've sacrificed a lot, indicating that he feels like he has lost out on things for his career. Relationships, time and love are some of the things he mentioned.

He went on to mention that having money makes people less trustworthy. "Can't trust anyone, who's your real friends?" he asked. He noted that even family members can come out of nowhere to ask for money.

Ninja ended the video by assuring fans that this wasn't his attempt to garner up sympathy. "I don't want sympathy here, I'm just stating facts," he said. "I'm blessed. Sometimes it doesn't feel like it when there's so many bad things going on."

Ik I'm always preaching for you guys to put #TimeIn and get better, but I also want to highlight the importance of taking a break every now and then. In the spirit of #MentalHealthMonth, let's remember to be kind to ourselves 💙 — Ninja (@Ninja) May 28, 2021

He also noted early on in the video that if someone doesn't want to be a streamer or is embarrassed of it, then they shouldn't be. Clearly Ninja wants to do what he is doing; it's just that the career comes with some downsides.

