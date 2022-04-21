No Tinder matches? SypherPK turns Fortnite into a dating platform for his brother

Fortnite initially started out as a Battle Royale game, but in 2022, content creators are using it as a dating simulator. Prominent creator SypherPK recently used the title to find a date for his younger brother.

To find a 'Fortnite girlfriend' for juniorpk, SypherPK created a map through Creative, one with several rounds.

The participants were mostly gamers and streamers from Twitch and YouTube. Juniorpk eliminated someone in every round, and naturally, the virtual dating competition became more dramatic as it progressed.

Here's how the Battle Royale played out as a dating simulator for SypherPK's brother.

The perfect dating simulator game in Fortnite doesn't exi-

In the first round, the eight participants introduced themselves without their cameras. juniorpk had to eliminate two people, and he chose a chess player and a person with a Geology degree. SypherPK was surprised by two of the smartest participants getting eliminated in the very first round.

Gentz @517_Games @SypherPK IM WATCHING THE TINDER FORTNITE THING AND I AM CRINGING @SypherPK IM WATCHING THE TINDER FORTNITE THING AND I AM CRINGING

The second round began with six contestants, and juniorpk spoke to each one of them on Discord for almost five minutes. He had to choose the top three from this round to play a Squads match with.

The second round was full of juniorpk having awkward conversations with the contestants and SypherPK trying not to cringe in the background. To say the least, this round was as entertaining as it gets.

After having 'the most female interaction he's had in his entire life', juniorpk finally came up with three names and proceeded to play a Squads game with them.

SypherPK's brother plays a Squads game to find his Fortnite girlfriend

It will not be an overstatement to say that Fortnite is not a bad dating simulator. In their Squads match, juniorpk and Twitch streamer Adrianah spoke about relationships, hobbies, and everything that can be part of a first date.

Kmohrz and KeepUpRadio opened up on their earnings from competitive tournaments and made it clear that their skills should be taken seriously.

After some not-so-casual Squads games, juniorpk finally found his in-game girlfriend, and we do not want to spoil it for the readers. Here is a hint- it is not the most obvious person.

OAKZU @OakzuTV Tinder added Fortnite as a passion you can put on your profile.



Fortnite. Tinder added Fortnite as a passion you can put on your profile.Fortnite.

it was great to see how far Fortnite has come in the past few years. The franchise by Epic Games has reached new heights of popularity owing to its well-maintained Creative mode, constant updates, and crossovers with other franchises, among others.

Even after facing fierce competition from the likes of Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone, Epic Games' Battle Royale title has been at the top because it offers a lot more than just maps, guns, and vehicles.

Edited by Saman