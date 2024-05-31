“Not liking this pattern whatsoever”: Fortnite community not pleased with Epic’s recent approach to cosmetics 

It is no secret that Fortnite does not have a shortage of outfits and skins. These not only serve as a way of self-expression on the battlefield, but also largely contribute to the game's overall identity. However, players have not been on board with Epic Games' approach to cosmetics, with a lot of them primarily being recoloured designs of previously released skins and characters.

This was highlighted in a recent X post shared by @ThisIsITalk. They used the recently released Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana skin to express their dissatisfaction with Epic's recent trend of releasing outfits that are just recolors of earlier designs.

This can be seen prominently in the Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana skin. It is just the Ariana Grande skin from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 with a rose tint to it and is being sold as a separate skin rather than an additional style. The entire situation has ignited a larger discussion among players regarding this recent trend, with @ThisIsITalk stating:

“Not liking this pattern whatsoever.”

Comments from the community (X/ThisIsITalk)

Other members of the Fortnite community also chimed in to express their opinions regarding this recent pattern exhibited by Epic Games. X user @JoJoJosiah_ expressed how they will not be purchasing the new Ariana skin precisely due to it being a simple recolor, exclaiming how Epic Games needs to stop doing this.

X user @otherwrldfaerie brought up the Honeydancer and Snowdancer skins, another two that share a lot of design similarities with each other except for their color scheme, all while being sold as two separate items. Meanwhile, X user @dexdaina chose to look at the more positive side of things, highlighting how the new Ariana skin is cheaper than the one released before, allowing fans of the singer to get their hands on the new look for her.

Reminiscing about earlier days of Fortnite when Epic Games used to give new styles to players for skins, X user @6thumbs commented:

"Remember when epic would just give you edit styles if you owned the original skin. Now they reskin the same skin 3 times and charge you full price for the edit style."

How to get the Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana skin in Fortnite?

The Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana skin in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

The Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana skin was added to the game with the v30.00 update for Chapter 5 Season 3 and has since been added to the Fortnite Item Shop. If you want to add it to your in-game cosmetic library, you can do so by visiting the in-game Item Shop and acquiring it in exchange for 1500 V-Bucks.

Additionally, you can also purchase the Rosy Rift Goddess Ariana Bundle for 1800 V-Bucks, which comes with the Rift Ribbon Back Bling and the 'yes, and?' Festival Jam Track. Hurry up though as the skin is set to leave the Fortnite Item Shop on June 7, 2024, at 1:30 AM ET.

