"This should've been an edit style": Fortnite community disappointed with Honeydancer and Snowdancer skins

Fortnite's library of cosmetics is not only spread far and wide but is constantly expanding with Epic Games adding new outfits for players to add to their collection and embody their favorite avatar on the battlefield. However, while a lot of the outfits are beloved by many, some of the Item Shop releases seem to become a cause for contention among players.

Such is the case with the Honeydancer and Snowdancer skins. The Snowdancer outfit was added to the game in Chapter 4 Season 1, and garnered a fair amount of attention. However, the newly released Honeydancer outfit, introduced in Chapter 5 Season 2 has been turning heads in the community.

While both outfits are undoubtedly well-designed, the issue lies in that both skins are practically the same outfit just with a different color scheme. This was highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/bbyxmadi, where the player pointed out the similarities between the skins and stated:

"This should've been an edit style"

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Comments from the community (bbyxmadi/Reddit)

The Reddit post became a hub for members of the Fortnite community to give their own takes on the situation. Redditor u/ConcernedYellingMan expressed that while they got both outfits, they cost too much. u/sucram200 pointed out how Epic Games did something similar with the recently released Inferno Skeleton J Balvin outfit.

Further down, u/TheLankySoldier talked about the possibility of the outfits being separate due to certain systems in the LEGO Fortnite game mode. They suggest that since LEGO outfits don't have styles, Epic Games is releasing Honeydancer as a separate outfit to make it usable in the LEGO mode.

How to get Honeydancer in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Honeydancer (Image via Epic Games)

Honeydancer is an Epic rarity outfit introduced in the Fortnite Item Shop in Chapter 5 Season 2 on May 4, 2024. The character, while being essentially a redesign of the Snowdancer outfit, manages to put its own twist on the character. You can add this skin to your in-game library by purchasing it from the Item Shop right now in exchange for 1200 V-Bucks, much like any other Epic rarity outfit.

While there have been no announcements about when the outfit will be cycled out of the Item Shop, it is advised to grab it as soon as possible. For all we know, Honeydancer could be taken out of the Item Shop tomorrow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback