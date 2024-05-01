“This is one of the few glitches people will hope they won’t fix”: Fortnite community reacts to visual glitch that turns TNTina entirely gold

Fortnite, much like any other game, is prone to bugs and glitches that can hinder the immersion and overall experience for players. However, a lot of the time, certain glitches pop up that are quite harmless and even can enhance certain aspects of the game, including cosmetics. Such is the case with a recent Reddit post shared by u/Leozzarios, where the player showcased a visual glitch involving the TNTina outfit.

In the Reddit post, u/Leozzarios shared a screenshot featuring TNTina, the beloved demolitions expert from Chapter 2 Season 2, being completely covered in gold while wearing a black top. The glitch, while unintentional, makes TNTina look better than ever before.

The Reddit post has attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community, with user u/South_Scar8093 highlighting their desire for this style to stay and stating:

“This is one of the few glitches people will hope they won’t fix”

Comments from the Fortnite community (Image via Reddit)

Other members of the community also chimed in to give their opinions on the visually stunning glitch, with u/Neo-Corrupted using the post to express their desire for a potential remix of the TNTina outfit. It is important to note that since the OG Pass remixed classic Chapter 1 characters for the skins, it is possible that Epic Games will bring a remake of TNTina to the game when the OG mode returns with Chapter 2.

Reddit user u/fitm3, on the other hand, joked about how this happened to TNTina because she got too close to Midas and got turned into gold due to Midas' Golden Touch. Meanwhile, on the topic of remixed skins, user u/lepthrunat expressed their desire to see Ocean from the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass to receive a reimagining too.

Further reinforcing u/South_Scar8093's statement and highlighting the possibility of the glitch being fixed, u/_Arkanine commented:

"They'll fix this same day but take months to fix actually bad glitches"

Will TNTina be returning to Fortnite in Chapter 2 OG?

TNTina was one of the more underrated characters to come out of Chapter 2 Season 2. While her Mythic Boom Bow was a bit underwhelming, the character's unique design and knack for explosives allowed her to gain prominence within Fortnite's vast library of cosmetics. As highlighted by comments under the Reddit post, many players have been hoping for a remake or a remix of TNTina to come to the game.

Will players receive such an outfit as part of the upcoming Chapter 2 OG season? As of this writing, there is no way to tell what characters will be receiving a remixed version in the potential Fortnite Chapter 2 OG Pass, and it will only be revealed when Epic Games themselves make it official.

