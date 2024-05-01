“That fall does not look like it was enough to kill you”: Fortnite community left confused as player dies to fall damage with the Zeus Medallion

With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic Games replaced the beloved Society Medallions from Chapter 5 Season 1 with Aspects, powers of the Greek Gods that provide certain buffs to players. One of the most beloved Aspects to come out of the season is Zeus' Aspect of Speed, providing players with a speed and jump boost while also making them immune to fall damage. However, it turns out that the Aspect of Speed does not always work how it's intended.

This is perfectly highlighted by a recent Reddit clip shared by u/rightbitcat, where the player can be seen in a Chapter 5 Season 2 map, donning the Power Chord skin and navigating a top 2 situation near the Mount Olympus POI.

However, as the player took a leap to try and get ahead of the storm while wielding the Aspect of Speed, they were shocked to be eliminated by fall damage.

The Reddit post ignited a flurry of understandably confused reactions from the Fortnite community, with Reddit user u/Cold_Debate4444 pointing out faults with the moment and stating:

“That fall does not look like it was enough to kill you."

Comment byu/eightbitcat from discussion inFortNiteBR

Comments from the Fortnite community

Other members of the community also chimed in with their questions and opinions with Reddit user u/CoffeeCaann further reinforcing u/Cold_Debate4444's point about the fall not being deep enough to eliminate the player. Meanwhile, Reddit user u/Fun-Royal-4495 provided a possible explanation for the clip, explaining how the player might have stopped sprinting one frame before jumping, causing them to lose the fall damage immunity.

Reddit user u/ElectriCole not only recounted a story of a similar Fortnite glitch that they experienced but also highlighted similar instances brought forward by the community. Further adding to the possible explanation put forth by u/Fun-Royal-4495, Reddit user u/Zestyclose_Mine2448 commented:

"It looks like you stopped sprinting a millisecond before you jump."

How does Zeus' Aspect of Speed work in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

The Aspect of Speed can be acquired by challenging and defeating the Zeus Boss NPC at the Mount Olympus POI. The Aspect of Speed allows you to gain a speed boost while sprinting as well as a higher jump. These advantages can be used in a variety of ways when it comes to the gameplay element, especially in Zero Build game modes.

Having a significant speed and jump boost can not only allow players to evade enemies but since Zero Build game modes primarily rely on players' ability to mantle and utilize natural cover, the jump can allow players to traverse obstacles and buildings more efficiently.

