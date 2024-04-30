“Waterbending the best AR, Sniper, and Shotgun in the game”: Fortnite community is in awe of Korra’s Waterbending Mythic

As Fortnite players continue to enjoy the Avatar The Last Airbender Mythics, the community has been left divided on these powerful new items being added to the Chapter 5 Season 2 loot pool. Some don't mind the Elemental Bending powers and see them as yet another fun and engaging collaboration in the game. Others have been feeling the pressure of these new Mythics, especially Korra's Waterbending Mythic.

This is perfectly highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/Senor_Cheesy, where the player was caught off guard and quickly obliterated by an enemy using Korra's Waterbending Mythic. In the Reddit clip, the player was able to eliminate an enemy with a sniper rifle, and while they tried to fight back against the Waterbending Enemy with a Frenzy Auto Shotgun, the power of Water proved too much for them.

The Reddit clip attracted a lot of attention from players acknowledging the capabilities of Korra's Waterbending Mythic, leading Reddit user u/bigleechew to state:

“Waterbending the best AR, Sniper, and Shotgun in the game”

Comments from the Fortnite community

Other members of the Fortnite community also chimed in to offer their takes on the powerful item, with Reddit user u/PolarPeely26 highlighting how while the other Elemental Mythics (Air, Earth, and Fire) are fairly balanced, Epic Games messed up when it comes to the Waterbending Mythic's balancing in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/Onett199X reinforced u/bigleechew's thoughts on the Waterbending Mythic being a versatile weapon to have in your inventory. However, Reddit user u/Forsaken-Reality4605 highlighted how Firebending is a better choice than Waterbending when it comes to close-range battles.

Highlighting a potential counter to the Waterbending Mythic while also pointing out its risks, Reddit user u/Hezers commented:

"Gatekeeper usually outperforms water bending close combat on zero builds but if you don’t get shots off first, see ya in the lobby"

How to use the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

The Waterbending Mythic was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 as a prelude to the Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration. While the Mythic was initially thought to be decent at best, players are now recognizing its capabilities as a weapon and a utility item. Not only does the Waterbending Mythic allow players to heal their HP while they are swimming in water but it also lets them hurl water projectiles towards enemies.

However, the most interesting aspect of the Waterbending Mythic is that it has no bullet drop, so if you manage to hit a player across 10 meters or 100 meters, you will put out the same amount of damage.

