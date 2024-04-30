“Legit had no idea the chickens even did this”: Fortnite community reacts to player showcasing brilliant use of the chickens in Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite is a massive game with numerous factors and unknown mechanics always at play. This transforms what would be a usual Battle Royale experience into a dynamic landscape where players can experiment and explore different avenues for their playstyle. One of the best aspects to experiment with is mobility, with certain items and tricks allowing players to traverse the landscape efficiently.

This is perfectly highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/imalonexc, where the player showcased a trick to travel across the map quickly in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 by using an unlikely companion, a chicken. In the Reddit clip, the player highlighted how they used the Underworld Dash ability in conjunction with a chicken to give themselves a lot of speed and even height when traveling.

The Reddit clip attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community, with Reddit user u/DruVatier expressing their surprise at the technique and stating:

"Legit had no idea the chickens even did this."

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Comment byu/imalonexc from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comments from the Fortnite community (Image via Reddit)

Other members of the Fortnite community also chimed in with jokes and opinions about the clip, with Reddit user u/NicoTheBear64 joking about how Epic Games will potentially disable chickens because of the trick featured. User u/The_Parkourist29 suggested using the trick while under the effects of Flowberry Fizz to get an anti-gravity effect and more speed.

Reddit user u/Old_Goat_Ninja, on the other hand, highlighted the trick's similarities to something you would see in The Legend of Zelda games and expressed how they are surprised they never thought of trying this technique in-game. Joking about how the chicken must have felt during the traversal trick, Reddit user u/Ultimatum227 commented:

"I bet that chicken felt so proud in that moment"

How can you carry out the Fortnite Chicken and Underworld Dash technique featured in the Reddit clip?

To perform the technique showcased by Reddit user u/imalonexc, you first need to be equipped properly. The most important aspect of the tactic is the Underworld Dash ability. You can acquire this by bathing in the Stygian waters in The Underworld biome of the map or you can defeat the Cerberus Boss NPC to get your hands on the Aspect of Agility, allowing you to essentially have infinite Underworld Dashes.

Once you have the Dashes, you need to find and grab a chicken. Now, using the chicken, you need to dash into the edges of the land and jump. This will allow you to gain height and with constantly regenerating Underworld Dashes, you can do this to your heart's content.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback