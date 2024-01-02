Where to find Flowberry Fizz in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has introduced a refreshing addition to the island's arsenal in the form of the Flowberry Fizz. This new and innovative consumable not only allows you to revitalize your Shield but also brings a touch of low-gravity fun to the battlefield. This article will guide you through how to find the Flowberry Fizz in Chapter 5 and what it does.

The Flowberry Fizz is a sprayable healer, much like the Med Mist, which was first introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1. Unlike the Med Mist, however, the Flowberry Fizz squirts out and provides healing properties to everyone within its radius. With the Flowberries slowly becoming one of the best and most useful consumables in Chapter 5, the Flowberry Fizz will surely provide a more reliable and abundant source of the Flowberry's effects.

How to find the Flowberry Fizz in Fortnite

As with many other items and consumables, the Flowberry Fizz can be found in chests and scattered as floor loot throughout the Fortnite map. Players can explore various locations to increase their chances of stumbling upon this delightful and useful elixir.

Players can also engage with NPCs located across the island, as some may offer the Flowberry Fizz for sale. They can keep an eye out for these characters while exploring the map and be prepared to spend their hard-earned gold bars to secure this unique consumable.

What does the Flowberry Fizz do in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

Flowberry Fizz allows players to progressively restore not only their Shields but also their teammates' Shields, providing a much-needed boost in the midst of intense battles. Whether they are recovering from a close encounter or engaged in a firefight, this consumable can turn the tide in their favor. Mixing this with the Society Medallions added in Fortnite Chapter 5 can allow players to get to max shields swiftly.

The Flowberry Fizz also adds an extra layer of excitement by temporarily granting low gravity. This feature of the Flowberry Fizz enables players to experience a weightless sensation, making movements more dynamic and fluid, especially when they mix the weightlessness with items like the Shockwave Grenade and the Grapple Blade.

Players can use this ability to navigate challenging terrain with ease or strategically to outmaneuver opponents, creating opportunities to surprise enemies with evasive maneuvers and innovative approaches to engagements.

Integrating the Flowberry Fizz into their gameplay strategy can provide a tactical advantage. In team-based game modes, they can share the Flowberry Fizz with their squad to enhance collective coordination and survivability.

