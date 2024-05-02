"Crazy impressive you figured this out" - Fortnite community reacts to player flying across map using Avatar Airbending Mythic

With the Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration making a significant impact on the game, players are having their fair share of fun with the new Elemental Mythics (Airbending, Firebending, Waterbending, and Earthbending). These inclusions not only allow gamers to engage with enemies in inventive and efficient ways but can also be amazing utility items, especially the Airbending Mythic.

This is perfectly highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/The_Hayes_YT, where the player in the Renegade Lynx skin used that Mythic to launch themselves across the map and secure a surprise elimination.

The video has attracted mass attention in the Fortnite community, with Reddit user u/Chris908 complimenting the technique and stating:

"Crazy impressive you figured this out."

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit)

Other members of the community also chimed in to express their awe at the skillful display, with Reddit user u/BullfrogElectronic72 expressing how the elimination scored by the player was "the dirtiest" they'd ever seen.

u/thesuavedog, similarly, couldn't help but admire the technique displayed by the player.

u/KaoticKibz, on the other hand, expressed their desire for a kill cam in Fortnite and suggested the knockdown in the video could make for hilarious kill cam footage. The individual highlighted that they wouldn't even be mad if they were attacked and eliminated by a "flying ninja cat".

Expressing their admiration of the technique displayed in the Reddit clip while also expressing their worries about the trick becoming a Weekly Quest, Reddit user u/LoneManGaming commented:

"That’s some impressive s**t going on, but I have a bad feeling Epic will make it a weekly quest if they see this… It’s exactly the level of random they like…."

When will the Avatar Airbending Mythic leave Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Airbending, introduced alongside the other Elemental Mythics as part of the Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration, has provided players with a quick and efficient way to get around the map.

While this Mythic has no offensive capabilities, it serves its purpose as a Utility item. As such, it aligns with Airbenders being pacifists in the show. These characters were peaceful, which might be why Airbending in the game doesn't have any offensive capabilities.

However, the Avatar Airbending Mythic will be vaulted once the Elements collaboration ends on May 3, 2024, at 2 am ET. Its conclusion also coincides with the launch of the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars crossover, so be on the lookout for that since it will bring its fair share of Mythics back to the game.

