Omega skin may return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, but with a twist

Omega skin is most likely to return to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2. However, it is expected that the cosmetic will come with a twist and differ from the original skin released in Chapter 1 Season 4.

Since 2017, Epic Games has released hundreds of skins for gamers to claim. The developers will continue to release new outfits. However, the craze for OG skins in the game remains intact to this day.

The revelation regarding the Omega skin will certainly excite gamers beyond measure. This article will discuss the details regarding the return of the popular skin to Fortnite.

OG Fortnite skin to return in a new avatar soon

I found a leaked photo that was taken down. Moss Legends Pack supposedly coming to Fortnite featuring Black Knight, Omega, and Rainbow Bomber!

The Omega skin was placed in Tier 100 of the Season 4 Battle Pass. The number of gamers back then was meager. Not everyone managed to notch up to level 100 since grinding XP was quite difficult. Therefore, only a handful of gamers have this particular skin in their inventories.

Some community members recently claimed to have gotten hold of a leaked photo that the developers eventually took down. This particular photo has Black Knight, Omega, and Rainbow Bomber characters.

However, none of them are in their original outfits. Instead, they are all covered in a greenish substance. The cosmetic unit is being termed the Moss Legends pack.

Shrimpz - Fortnite Leaks & News @ShrimpzFN



Moss Legends:

Brite Bomber, Omega, Black Knight



Metallic Legends:

Tomato head, fish fingers



Toon Legends:

Peely, Brite Bomber, Bushranger



Neon Legends:

Nickname, Ruby



Some bundles are currently in the works
Moss Legends:
Brite Bomber, Omega, Black Knight
Metallic Legends:
Tomato head, fish fingers
Toon Legends:
Peely, Brite Bomber, Bushranger
Neon Legends:
Nickname, Ruby

The file was added to the game and has been taken away by the authorities. Since Chapter 3 Season 1 has around two weeks left, it is improbable that Epic will release them this season. Gamers can expect the cosmetics to appear in Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2.

When is the next season coming?

Fortnite Chapter 3, season 2 is expect to release around March 20th

Gamers are currently enjoying the final days of Chapter 3 Season 1. They have a busy schedule grinding all the remaining XP to rank up and claim the unclaimed rewards from the Battle Pass. However, everyone is eager to know about the release date of the upcoming season.

As of now, Epic is yet to confirm any official release date for Chapter 3 Season 2. However, the ongoing Battle Pass is expected to end on March 19. Therefore, gamers can expect the next season to release on March 20 as soon as the downtime gets over.

