Fortnite Battle Royale owes a lot of its success to Save The World, the tower defense and horde shooter game mode that Epic Games initially launched the game with. The assets used in Save The World were used to build the Battle Royale game mode, which launched the game into unparalleled popularity.

Previously, Epic Games had brought the characters from Save The World to the Item Shop so players could embody the beloved cast in the Battle Royale mode. However, while the Metal Team Leader pack recently made a return, other characters from Save The World have not graced the Item Shop for a long time, much to the dismay of the community.

This is perfectly highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/vincenzodraws, where the player pointed out how Epic Games should bring the Save The World packs back to the Item Shop, exclaiming:

"Please, Epic, put them in the Item Shop."

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit)

The Reddit post attracted a lot of attention from other Fortnite players who echoed the sentiments expressed by u/vincenzodraws. User u/spd12 expressed how even though they own all the Save The World starter packs, they would not mind seeing them return to the Fortnite Item Shop for other players to get their hands on.

In response to this, Reddit user u/2spooky4h expressed their disappointment at the fact that Epic Games has made these Save The World starter packs exclusive and how they got into Save The World not too long ago, meaning they missed out on the Lars outfit and other Save The World characters.

Reddit user u/Intelligent_Soft_321 highlighted how Save The World skins are not exclusive since the Metal Team Leader skin made a return to the Item Shop not too long ago. Meanwhile, expressing their ambitious desires for the Battle Pass and the skins, Reddit user u/Lugwik commented:

"They should bring them all back. Including battlepass skins. Just re release the passes, purchases."

Will Epic Games bring back the Fortnite Save The World Starter Packs?

Expand Tweet

From the community's opinions on the Save The World skins not being available for a long time, it's clear that there is a strong demand for the beloved cast of Save The World to make a return to the Fortnite Item Shop. While Epic Games brought the Metal Team Leader back around 170 days ago, there are no signs of other skins like Lars and Vinderman 2.0 returning.

However, nothing is confirmed till Epic Games officially says on this matter. So there's still a chance that the Fortnite Save The World Starter Packs will return, allowing players who missed out on these skins initially to get their hands on them.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback