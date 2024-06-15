“Please do something against players like these”: Fortnite player faces racism in-game, reporting feature seemingly useless

Over the years, Fortnite has established itself as more than a Battle Royale game, fostering a social environment where everyone is welcome, regardless of race, gender, or sexuality. However, a recent video shared by X user @x103p showcased a heartbreaking clip where the user was hurled racist and colorist remarks due to their in-game outfit.

The user, donning the Nia outfit, completed the match to gather evidence against their teammates to submit a complaint to Epic Games. The X clip has garnered much attention on social media, even being reshared by iFireMonkey, a veteran Fortnite leaker and prominent personality in the community.

The player explained how they have used the voice chat reporting feature multiple times, only to be met with no responses or actions from Epic Games. The clip has caused members of the community to voice their concerns regarding the situation, with X user @x103p urging the developers for assistance regarding the matter and stating:

“Please do something against players like these”

Comments from the community (X/@x103p)

Other community members took to the comments of the X post to echo the player's sentiments regarding the situation, with X user @teksik_ expressing how the behavior showcased by the player's teammates has to be something they constantly do. The user urged Epic Games to take action against such conduct.

X user @JakeJayingee69, on the other hand, revealed how they have worked on voice chat reports behind the scenes and how, disappointingly, people in charge of these reports rarely look into the complaints thoroughly, leading to no action taken against offenders. X user @all3gianc3 expressed how they have heard even worse things in Fortnite Party Royale as well as Creative Maps, and while they reported the players various times, they constantly found them in lobbies.

Will Epic Games take action against such Fortnite players who disrupt the game's social environment?

From the X clip shared by @x103p and their account of what happened, it is clear that certain players in the game's ecosystem spread and use hateful language without any repercussions. Needless to say, the developers must do something about situations like this, especially since Epic Games has gone out of its way to add features like age ratings to Fortnite to maintain an age-appropriate environment.

Fortnite, as a game, has always prided itself in welcoming players from all walks of life. If certain players disrupt the peace in Fortnite's amicable environment, they should face a fitting punishment for it, especially if the disruptions stem from real-world issues like racism and colorism. Hopefully, Epic Games will take the necessary steps against the players in the clip and take further measures to avoid situations like this down the line.

