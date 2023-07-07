"PUBG did more justice": Fortnite players admit Epic Games' Goku & Vegeta fails to impress

Epic Games has collaborated with Dragon Ball to bring the franchise to Fortnite more than once now. The collaboration featured multiple cosmetics, in-game items, and even a dedicated Creative Map. While this was all well and dandy, the community at large was not too happy about the Outfits. According to many, having a cel-shaded version of characters such as Goku and Vegeta in-game ruined the entire look and feel.

In fact, many Creative Artists even took the liberty of recreating the Outfits in their own spare time and posting in to Reddit. The hope was that Epic Games would take note of it and do the needful by implementing the changes. However, nothing of the sort happened. As it stands, things remain the same, which is unfortunate because recently PUBG Mobile announced a collaboration with Dragon Ball Super, and fans are losing their mind.

A post shared on Reddit showcases in-game versions of Goku and Vegeta Skins as they will be showcased in PUBG Mobile soon. This has once again made fans question Epic Games's creative capability when it comes to anime-themed Outfits. While this may sound like complete malarkey, fans agree that the Skins created for PUBG Mobile are better than the Outfits featured in Fortnite.

Goku & Vegeta PUBG Mobile Skins outshine the Outfits present in Fortnite

Although Epic Games is known for making amazing Outfits, for once, another Battle Royale has got things right and in a major way. According to the original poster - AshTheTrash78, PUBG Mobile did more justice for the Dragon Ball Outfits as compared to Fortnite. The user also mentions that Epic Games should update the Outfits present in-game. While this opinion may seem critical, there are others like it:

While some outright stated their disgust for the Goku & Vegeta Outfits in Fortnite, others came to the conclusion that they look exactly the same. Although there are mild differences, it's hard to argue with the notion. Nevertheless, while the debate raged on in the thread, one user actually provided an explanation as to why the Outfits in Fortnite don't look as good as they should:

According to the user, the older Outfits which were part of the first Dragon Ball collaboration were created taking into account Unreal Engine 4. Unlike the newer Outfits created to take advantage of the latest Unreal Engine 5.1, those do not utilize the power of the newest version of the software.

The same goes for all cel-shaded cosmetics that were created and implemented in-game during the Unreal 4 era. This includes other major collaborations such as Naruto and all cel-shaded Outfits. That being said, given the sheer volume of cel-shaded Outfits that are currently present in-game, it would take some time to fix them all - if that's even possible, that is.

Will Epic Games fix Goku & Vegeta Outfits in Fortnite?

While having these cel-shaded Outfits take advantage of the Unreal Engine 5.1's power is the dream for many, it's unlikely to happen. With Epic Games focusing on moving onward and forward, they seldom have time to look back at things. Even if they did, resources would be lacking to fix every cel-shaded Outfit there is in-game.

Given that the Outfits were advertised as were and sold in the Item Shop, it can be argued that players knew exactly what they were purchasing. Thus, in the grand scheme of things, raising an issue with the Outfits now will not result in any escalation of the problem at hand. While it would be nice to have older cel-shaded Outfits use the full potential of the Unreal Engine 5.1, it will likely remain a pipedream.

With all that being said, if nothing else, fans can take solace in the fact that newer cel-shaded Outfits will look much better than the older on that are in-game. In fact, this holds true for normal Outfits as well. With technology racing ahead, every few months, the dynamic range of cosmetics in-game takes another leap. It will be interesting to see what Epic Games has planned with the next iteration of the Unreal Engine.

