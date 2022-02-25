Ranking 10 free rewards in Fortnite, from best to worst (Chapter 1 to Chapter 3)

Everyone loves free rewards, and Fortnite gamers are no exception. Even though most in-game cosmetics require gamers to pay a price, some of them can be claimed for free from various sources.

Over the years, Epic has released several free rewards for the community. Some of these free rewards are extremely popular among players, and they use them even to this day. This article will rank ten free rewards in Fortnite from Chapter 1 to Chapter 3.

Free Fortnite rewards from Chapter 1 to Chapter 3 ranked

1) Orange Justice

One of the most popular emotes in the game, the Orange Justice, was placed in Tier 26 of the Season 4 Battle Pass. However, it was a free reward and loopers loved it immensely. Even till date, gamers can be spotted sporting this emote in Fortnite.

2) Sad Trombone

The Sad Trombone emote is often credited as one of the most toxic cosmetics in the game. Loopers often use this after eliminating opponents to irritate them. The free reward was placed in Tier 46 of the Season 9 Battle Pass.

3) Blade of the Waning Moon

A sleek and exquisite harvesting tool, the Blade of the Waning Moon is a recent addition to the game. The orange and black combination of the pickaxe makes it appear ruthless. As a free reward, the design is quite amazing, and gamers have used it very frequently in Chapter 3 Season 1.

4) Master Portal

This back bling is quite interesting and has an animated effect. Initially, the Master Portal is closed and guarded with a series of locks. However, the patterns begin to unlock themselves as and when the game proceeds, and loopers start opening more and more chests in the game.

5) Jaguar Strike

Neymar Jr's quests brought forth several free rewards, and Jaguar Strike was one of them. The sharply pointed head of the tool appeared lethal, and it was quite easy to dismantle structures and eliminate opponents.

6) Clean Sweep

The best time to use this emote is after eliminating an entire squad in Fortnite. The Clean Sweep emote is used as banter against opponents. It is extremely popular among gamers and luckily was available as a free reward in the game.

7) Glitch in the System

Dive down the Battle Bus and traverse in style with this amazing free contrail in Fortnite. The reddish gleam of the contrail appears as if there is a significant glitch in the system.

8) It's...You?

The internet meme referring to Spider-Man pointing towards its doppelgangers is known to almost everyone. It got added as a free reward emote in Chapter 3 Season 1, following the release of Spider-Man in the game.

9) Boulder Breakers

The Boulder Breakers can be obtained by reaching tier 26 of the Chapter 2 Season 1 Battle Pass. The pickaxe came in pairs and was quite easy to use. There was also a separate style edit for the harvesting tool.

10) Star Strider

The Star Strider glider in the game (Image via Dadguykek/Twitter)

Gliding down with the Star Strider will reveal streaks of contrails from its wings. This cosmetic was available as a free reward from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass. It was mostly covered in white, making it appear a decent glider in the game.

