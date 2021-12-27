Ranking every weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 from worst to best

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has arrived with a brand new loot pool that has naturally changed the meta. Instead of shotguns, loopers now rely on AR's and SMGs to win games.

Regardless, not every weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 is being used by players. This article ranks the weapons in Chapter 3 Season 1 from worst to best.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Weapon rankings in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

7) Striker Pump Shotgun

It won't be an overstatement that the Striker Pump Shotgun is the worst shotgun in Fortnite's history. It has a surprisingly low DPS of 63.4 even at the Gold rarity.

In addition, the Striker Pump shotgun is extremely slow and cannot compete with the fast-paced SMGs and Assault Rifles in Chapter 3 Season 1.

6) Sidearm Pistol

The Sidearm Pistol is a decent weapon for the early game owing to its consistent damage dealing ability. The pistol also has respectable first-shot accuracy and players who have good aim can certainly make the most out of it.

However, after reaching the final circles, it is not recommended to rely on this pistol.

5) Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

Unfortunately, Hunter Bolt-Action is the only sniper in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and players must adjust their playstyle to use this weapon effectively.

The sniper's magazine size (3) is undoubtedly great, but the low damage output on body shots might be disappointing for many players. Overall, the sniper is a brilliant option for anyone who can constantly hit headshots.

4) Auto Shotgun

Fortnite players have hardly used Shotguns this season because the loot pool offers weapons like the Auto Shotgun. Even though it is better than the Striker Pump, it is not good enough to replace the SMGs and ARs.

The damage output of the Auto Shotgun is much higher than the Striker, but the low fire rate and high reload time make things worse. It is recommended that players use this Shotgun as a secondary weapon alongside any SMG or AR.

3) Ranger Assault Rifle

Just because MK Seven exists, players should not assume that the Ranger Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is not good. It has a stat of 144 DPS which is average for an Assault Rifle.

However, with the latest updates, Epic Games has increased the accuracy of the Ranger Assault Rifle and players should not refrain from using it. The Ranger Assault Rifle is also better than the MK Seven AR at longer ranges, and might be the most underrated weapon this season.

2) MK Seven Assault Rifle

The MK Seven is an absolutely broken weapon in terms of damage, fire rate, and accuracy. This explains why everyone wishes to get this Assault Rifle as soon as the game begins.

With 225 DPS, the MK Seven can take down any opponent in Fortnite and it also has first shot accuracy enabled. After mastering its recoil pattern, players can easily use MK Seven to demolish builds and enemies.

The best part about having a MK Seven Assault Rifle is the range. The weapon can deal damage accurately even at longer ranges, let alone close and mid range.

1) Stinger SMG

The Stinger SMG can deal 264 damage per second, which is enough to prove why it is the most overpowered weapon in Chapter 3 Season 1.

The Stinger SMG is not only great at shredding opponents, but it is equally good at breaking builds. All in all, players should use the Stinger SMG in Chapter 3 Season 1 while they can as there's a chance Epic Games will nerf it soon.

Aside from the Striker Pump Shotgun, none of the aforementioned weapons from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 are unequivocally bad. At the end of the day, playing the game is all about having fun and using the weapons that best fit your playstyle.

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is live and WinterFest 2021 is handing out a ton of free rewards to players. Thereafter, the snow on the map will melt and several new features will arrive.

