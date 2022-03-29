Ranking older Fortnite seasons that players miss the most 

As Fortnite continues to move forward and introduce new seasons, players are starting to get nostalgic for the old ones. That's for good reason, as many of them were incredible seasons and hold good memories for a lot of players. There have been 20 seasons now, including Chapter 3 Season 2, and many of them have been incredible.

Not all have been hits, admittedly, with some of them being outright duds. Still, the past holds a lot of good seasons that players genuinely want to relive. Here's which ones are the most missed.

A recap of Fortnite seasons that players still have great memories about

5) Chapter 2 Season 4

This one may have been a bit controversial, but Marvel is one of the most popular brands on earth. Not everyone loved the fully collaborative battle pass, but it was enjoyed by many. The NPCs, storylines and live events were all top tier for Fortnite. Many players wish they could relive this season once more.

4) Chapter 1 Season 5

The storyline began to really pick up this season. Rifts began opening, transporting things from the real world to the game. This paved the way for characters like Spider-Man, the Mandalorian, The Prowler and Deadpool to feature in Fortnite. The skins in this season were all good, too.

3) Chapter 1 Season 3

The season that had the first live event is considered by many to be one of the best. Chapter 1 Season 3 was great for two primary reasons: The map and all the locations were great and the Battle Pass was incredible. Classic skins like The Reaper, Dark Voyager and Rust were all introduced in the season, easily making it one of the best.

2) Chapter 1 Season 8

Chapter 1 Season 8 had a lot of things that made it great. The themes were great, the map was great and had a lot of fan favorite locations (like the pirate ship) and skins. Skins like Hybrid and Luxe are still fairly popular today. The storyline and end of the season were stellar, too.

1) Chapter 1 Season 4

Chapter 1 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

Chapter 1 Season 4 is easily the best of the older seasons. All the locations were incredible and the Battle Pass was iconic. Long before real superheroes like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange were in the game, Omega, Valor and others ran the show. The storyline was great, too, with mystery and intrigue running throughout the entire season.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

