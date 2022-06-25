Ranking the Top 10 landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has been a huge success thus far. While some things have been a disappointment, like the XP system, the rest of the season has been fairly popular. The new POIs, the Reality Tree, and especially the new skins and characters have been good additions to the game. The new map is overall pretty fun, too.

There are plenty of good places to land this season, all with pretty good loot. Here are the 10 best options for players to aim for in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

10 best spots to land at out of the battle bus in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

10) The gas station

The Gas Station (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The gas station in the middle of the map has somehow remained untouched and unaffected by everything going on each season. It's best to land here in Solos, but it has everything players need. There are plenty of chests for them to loot and a car for easy escape. If the car needs gas, that's no problem, either. It's pretty central, too, which means any Fortnite storm circle won't be too far away.

9) The Joneses

🐾Bullpup🐾™️ @TheBullpup Wait I thought Winterfest was over? Just had a Christmas Tree in my lobby @ The Joneses? #Fortnite Wait I thought Winterfest was over? Just had a Christmas Tree in my lobby @ The Joneses? #Fortnite https://t.co/n68SBzwAN3

The Joneses has a little bit of everything. There's plenty of loot to go around, and there's a vending machine, too. This has at least one NPC to talk to and potentially buy a weapon from. It's also quite heavily trafficked, but overall this landing spot is pretty good.

8) Butter Bloom

For a landmark, Butter Bloom, formerly known as Butter Barn, is really strong. There are several other solid landmarks nearby to rotate to if necessary, including the gas station right next door. It's also experiencing the effects of the Reality Tree, which is a fun bonus.

7) Any Seven Outpost

The Seven Outposts are still really good landing spots. Vaults can be opened with friends, so this is an excellent option for anything but Solos. They are on the edges of the map, but there are rifts for easy travel to anywhere the circle makes Fortnite players go.

6) The Daily Bugle

The Daily Bugle (Image via Epic Games)

The Daily Bugle is certainly not as good as it used to be. There are no Spider-Man Mythics to be had there anymore. However, it's still impressively filled with loot. There are more than enough chests to go around, and it's not as heavily trafficked after Chapter 3 Season 1.

5) Logjam Lotus

HYPEX @HYPEX Logjam's changes themes each game featuring Chapter 1 & 2 POIs!



- Atlantis (Coral Castle)

- Pirates (Lazy Lagoon)

- Roman (Colossal Coliseum)

- Wild West (Tilted Town, without rift zone the effect) Logjam's changes themes each game featuring Chapter 1 & 2 POIs!- Atlantis (Coral Castle)- Pirates (Lazy Lagoon)- Roman (Colossal Coliseum)- Wild West (Tilted Town, without rift zone the effect) https://t.co/E9IZj42u1n

Logjam's cycling themes this season make it an amazing place to land. It was already pretty good, but it's even better this season because it's just more fun to be in. This also has plenty of loot to go around, so Fortnite players can't really go wrong heading for this POI.

4) Rave Cave

Blaze @RBXBlazeYT #Fortnite Leaks #Fortnite So now I finally understand why these glitching items are in Rave Cave, now after the update that is #FortniteLeaks #Fortnite So now I finally understand why these glitching items are in Rave Cave, now after the update that is https://t.co/uCj08mQROJ

Speaking of fun, where on the map could possibly be more fun than Rave Cave? It's pretty ironic that Command Cavern turned into this, but it makes for an amazing landing spot in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. There are multiple levels and plenty of loot and areas to explore. The only downside is that it can be difficult to traverse.

3) Greasy Grove

Greasy Grove (Image via Epic Games)

The entire left side of the map is a good landing spot this season. For starters, it's a lot more fun than the rest of the map. There are Slurp Bouncer mushrooms that give instant shield, and Greasy Grove looks different. The Reality Tree is heavily affecting it, and it's a great spot to land this season.

2) Reality Falls

The best POI this season is also one of the newest. Reality Falls is fantastic and has plenty to go for. Planting Reality Seeds is great, as is harvesting them for good loot later. It's a pretty big spot with plenty of different places to go, and it also has a couple of secrets.

1) Reality Tree

Fortnite @FortniteGame Stop scrolling and chill out under the Reality Tree #FortniteVibin Stop scrolling and chill out under the Reality Tree #FortniteVibin https://t.co/hGPL3dvSyu

The best individual spot to land at is the Reality Tree. It has chests on top, a wind tunnel for easy access, and an ascender back to the ground. This is also the biggest part of the storyline this season, so it's going to be popular.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

