Dragon Ball leak hints at Goku Black coming to Fortnite Chapter 4

According to Fortnite leakers/data-miners ShiinaBR and FN_Assist, Epic Games is working on a brand new Outfit that will be cel-shaded in nature. It's a male skin and is currently codenamed as DualParadox. Based on the information obtained, the Outfit in question is still encrypted at the moment, which hints towards the fact that it might be part of an upcoming collaboration.

That said, fans are under the impression that this new Outfit may be Goku Black and Zamasu from Dragon Ball Super. Given the codename of the Outfit and the backstory of these characters, this theory has some weight at the moment. But that's not all that leakers/data-miners have discovered.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super collaboration may feature Goku Black and Zamasu

(Found by me & twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Epic is currently working on a male skin codenamed "DualParadox", which seems to be encrypted at the moment (Collab?)- The skin is cel-shaded- Two variants (One of them has a pink head?)- Dual Pickaxe- Pickaxe seems to stay out while sprinting?(Found by me & @FN_Assist Epic is currently working on a male skin codenamed "DualParadox", which seems to be encrypted at the moment (Collab?)- The skin is cel-shaded- Two variants (One of them has a pink head?)- Dual Pickaxe- Pickaxe seems to stay out while sprinting?(Found by me & @FN_Assist) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yk2brO10Pf

Speculation aside, a few things can be confirmed about the upcoming Outfit. It has two variants in question, and given the fact that Goku Black is an alternative incarnation of Zamasu, having an Outfit with two variants makes sense. Players will be able to switch between the two as and when they desire.

What's interesting about this is that one of the variants has a pink head. However, this may also refer to a power-up stance showcased by the characters. The pink head may not be a head at all, but rather a glow surrounding the power-up. That said, this cannot be confirmed as of now as the Outfit is still encrypted.

Lasly, the Outfit also features a Dual Pickaxe (Harvesting Tool) and they seemingly stay out while the character is sprinting. It may also be possible that this Harvesting Tool has the ability to be single wielded or dual wielded.

When will this supposed Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super collaboration take place?

Taking into account that the Outfit in question was discovered only a few hours ago, there's no telling when it will be added to the game. With Chapter 4 Season 2 coming to an end, there's not enough time to create hype for a potential collaboration this season.

Furthermore, with Attack on Titan and Star Wars already taking center stage, adding another collaboration would result in low returns on investment. For all these reasons, the potential Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super collaboration will likely occur next season.

That being said, it's highly doubtful that this Outfit will be featured in-game via the Battle Pass. In all probability, it will be a single Outfit added to the Item Shop as part of a small collaboration.

