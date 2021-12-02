Everything new spotted in leaked Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 trailer

A trailer recently leaked on TikTok containing major spoilers for Fortnite Chapter 3. The timing of the leak is curious, but it's nearly impossible to keep everything off the Internet in this day and age (just ask Marvel and Sony about that).

The trailer is a short ad, one that would likely have been featured on TikTok anyway. However, it revealed a few big things. Major spoilers for Fortnite Chapter 3 ahead.

SPOILERS: Fortnite trailer leaks, reveals huge details for Chapter 3

The trailer looks fairly legitimate and has been confirmed as such by iFireMonkey, a credible Fortnite source. The ad was supposed to be used in the future, and likely will be after the live event on December 4. Here's what it shows for Fortnite Chapter 3.

The trailer opens by showing a snowy peak, which could be one of the existing snow-covered locations like the Weather Station, but is likely a new POI for WinterFest. It then shows the characters standing on a hilltop overlooking what appears to be a very similar map to the current one.

It could be different, but it's not clear enough by the brief glimpse. Perhaps the drastic map change was overblown. They are suddenly interrupted by an explosion and appear to end up underwater. Alien ships are flying around what appears to be an island, halfway submerged when Jonesy finally resurfaces.

The Cube Queen is seen in the trailer (Image via Epic Games)

The Cube Queen can be seen connected to the island, signifying that she survives the events of The End. She and the alien ships disappear and the island flips over to presumably be the new island before the trailer ends.

These events are unconfirmed right now, but it could be a huge live event for Fortnite if all of this does come to pass. Players will just have to wait until after December 4 to find out what's real and what's not. In the meantime, they can prepare for what's likely to be the biggest live event in Fortnite history.

