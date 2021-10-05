Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Storm King and Sideways Spider may be arriving this Halloween

With the hype for Fortnitemares slowly but surely building up, rumors are once more spreading of a powerful entity returning. While in earlier seasons, the rumors didn't come to fruition, things may be different this time around, given the current circumstances.

Every day, the developers drop little Easter eggs and hints of things to come in the coming days. While there's no official information, the community has a lot to say on the matter, and some of it may just come true.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Upcoming Epic Games Launcher notification for Fortnitemares (Goes live on Wednesday):"Spooky season has arrived. Jump into community-made experiences with the Fortnitemares Discover section now!"(Thanks to @InTheShadeYT for letting me know!) Upcoming Epic Games Launcher notification for Fortnitemares (Goes live on Wednesday):"Spooky season has arrived. Jump into community-made experiences with the Fortnitemares Discover section now!"(Thanks to @InTheShadeYT for letting me know!) https://t.co/56HQ0W0HAZ

The Storm King may take center stage in Fortnitemares this season

Most "OG'' players are well aware of the Storm King that appeared on the island in the past. It terrorized the inhabitants, and players had to work together to bring the behemoth down.

It spawned from Kevin the Cube and is the true form of the entity. Aside from being frightful, it is one of the largest and most well-designed monsters to be added to the game yet.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Have you accepted the Storm King's challenge?Take him on before #Fortnitemares ends tomorrow, November 4 at 11:59 PM ET! Have you accepted the Storm King's challenge?Take him on before #Fortnitemares ends tomorrow, November 4 at 11:59 PM ET! https://t.co/UkkNAHnCiJ

There are currently six purple cubes in-game, which could potentially spell disaster for the island. Given that they are all being activated by the gold cube and spawning more cubes, players are under the impression that another major Storm King event might take place this season.

In addition to the cubes rolling towards the Aftermath, the latest official tweet from Fortnite depicts lightning and a storm embedded in the background for a cosmetic promotion.

While this may just be a coincidence, given that the previous posts had different emblems, it's unlikely these are arbitrary or randomly placed for design aesthetics.

One of those emblems even depicts spiderwebs, and while it may be a possible hint at an upcoming Spiderman collaboration, it's too soon to tell. For the time being, the only logical explanation is that a new kind of monster may be coming to the game.

big john @gameshed_ @FortniteGame noticing a reoccuring theme with spiders for these promotional posts, are we gonna have huge sideways spiders chasing after us for the fortnitemares event? @FortniteGame noticing a reoccuring theme with spiders for these promotional posts, are we gonna have huge sideways spiders chasing after us for the fortnitemares event?

Also Read

According to the community, a new Sideways Spider monster may be in the works. While it does not fit into the archetype of monsters currently in-game, Epic Games may introduce them during Fortnitemares as a special event.

By all accounts, it's all rather ambiguous as of this point in time, and without any proper leaks or reveals, it's hard to say with certainty what to expect during Fortnitemares. Players will just have to wait until more details are officially announced regarding the same.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Storm King return? Yes! No. 1 votes so far