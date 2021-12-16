Fortnite Chapter 3 leak reveals first Nintendo Switch exclusive skin for Season 1

Fortnite has many platform exclusive skins. They just released a PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack for free yesterday, and this is not the first time they've released skins for certain players and not others. The Galaxy skin came free with the purchase of a new Android device and there was a Galaxy 2.0 Cup exclusive to Android players. Even Xbox has a few console-exclusive skins to date.

Now, a new leak shows a potential Nintendo Switch skin coming to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1. This could be the first Nintendo Switch console-exclusive skin in Fortnite. Here's what we know so far.

Fortnite leak reveals possible Nintendo Switch exclusive skin in the works

The leak comes courtesy of HappyPower on Twitter, a verified content creator in the Fortnite community. While leaks are never confirmed until they actually arrive in-game, this seems to be coming from a pretty credible source.

The skin has two distinct features that make it look like a Nintendo Switch exclusive skin. First, the two pistols, which mirrors the Joy-cons a Nintendo Switch has on either side of it, and the color scheme.

The red and blue dual coloring, which is present on the guns and on the skin's legs, is the same as the iconic Nintendo Switch colors. Fortnite already has a themed Nintendo Switch console with themed controllers and a dock, but this could be a console-exclusive skin.

Fortnite has a themed Nintendo Switch console for sale (Image via Nintendo)

While there's no information about the skin other than the image, many players are convinced it's a Nintendo Switch exclusive. The colors are too similar to be anything else and if it's not for Switch users, then what was the point of the color scheme?

Duffin ⚡️ @4uffin @HappyPower If this isn’t a Nintendo Switch exclusive, then I don’t know what they were going for here… @HappyPower If this isn’t a Nintendo Switch exclusive, then I don’t know what they were going for here…

For now, there's no release date or anything, so Fortnite players will have to wait patiently for any kind of confirmation. There's also no telling if it will be free for players or not. In the meantime, they can continue grinding out the Chapter 3 Season 1 battle pass to unlock those rewards.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider