Is Cube Queen back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3? New character has players on the edge

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is here, and players are loving every bit of what it has to offer in the coming weeks as the season progresses. The colorful theme this season, Vibin', is set to become yet another summer-themed season with a bunch of new elements to keep the Loopers on their toes.

From the return of Ballers and Slipstreams from the OG days to the addition of new POIs like the Reality Tree, Fortnite has finally heard what the fans wanted and has done due diligence to them. However, there are still some burning questions that were left unanswered after last night's Collision Live Event.

Slone's disappearance, the travels of Jones and The Foundation inside the Zero Point, each of which is still being speculated upon by the community as the trailers for the new season fail to address them. However, a new mystery has been revolving around the player community around a character who they might have seen earlier.

Who is the mysterious character at the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 trailer?

Timeless Order 🪷 @timelessorder



Its bloomed back to what it has always been — Life. The Zero Point is finally free. The Imagined Order is gone. 🪷Its bloomed back to what it has always been — Life. The Zero Point is finally free. The Imagined Order is gone. 🪷💕Its bloomed back to what it has always been — Life. https://t.co/0gHGrG2iyX

Story continues below ad

In the cinematic trailer for the new Chapter 3 Season 3, the addition of the Reality Tree and the submerged Zero Point finally hints that it is now free from the clenches of the Imagined Order, and it is blooming once again to life. However, holding onto the island, Zero Point is a mysterious figure that fans spotted at the end of the Fortnite trailer.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



(Thanks to Better look at this season's antagonist!(Thanks to @timelessorder for making me aware of this!) Better look at this season's antagonist!(Thanks to @timelessorder for making me aware of this!) https://t.co/nt9fMAKnCv

Several leaks show the Mysterious Blooming figure to be this season's antagonist with the powers of the Zero Point. However, the character looks like an entity from the Zero Point or the Cube Queen's universe with a bloom resembling both of their designs.

Story continues below ad

Maven Leaks @MavenLeaks Seems like the Cube Queen will be in either the new event or the new season. The VA of the cube queen just rted the fortnite event. Personally I think she's gonna be in the trailer similar to the foundation. But we're just gonna have to wait 🤷‍♂️ #Fortnite Leaks #Fortnite Seems like the Cube Queen will be in either the new event or the new season. The VA of the cube queen just rted the fortnite event. Personally I think she's gonna be in the trailer similar to the foundation. But we're just gonna have to wait 🤷‍♂️ #FortniteLeaks #Fortnite https://t.co/J6kVTRk4ve

However, Loopers are also wondering if the character is indeed a new avatar of the Cube Queen, even though she went underwater in the Chapter 2 Season 8 Live Event: The Last Reality. Although her death was not confirmed as a rift appeared towards the end of the event, Loopers were left with speculations about her return to take revenge on the Loopers once again.

Sabreserker @sabreserker

#Fortnite THEORY: The *NEW* Villain for Chapter 3: Season 3 could be the Pluxarian Queen! She has a lot of resemblance with Bloom (Bloom is a Pluxarian Species as said its description). What'd you think? #Fortnite Chapter3 #Fortnite Vibin #Fortnite Season3 #Fortnite Leaks THEORY: The *NEW* Villain for Chapter 3: Season 3 could be the Pluxarian Queen! She has a lot of resemblance with Bloom (Bloom is a Pluxarian Species as said its description). What'd you think? 👀#Fortnite #FortniteChapter3 #FortniteVibin #FortniteSeason3 #FortniteLeaks https://t.co/ujqmOMmEEd

Story continues below ad

Bloom is the only existing character that resembles the mysterious figure. Bloom was an Item Shop skin that was released in Chapter 2 Season 7, when the Kymera took over the Fortnite Island. The skin features a tree-like figure with flowers blooming from it and blue lines running across its body that resemble the Reality Tree.

Although this is just another speculation, Loopers are hoping that the character behind the mysterious figure is something that would help them restore balance across the island and stabilize it. However, if it turns out to be someone who is favored by the Cube Queen, Loopers might have to put on a different vibe, gear up the Mech again, and save all of reality once again alongside Jones and The Seven.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far