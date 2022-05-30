Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 could be delayed

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 faces yet another delay, leaks say, as players await the live event where the device will bring destruction to the island. The player base has anticipated the new season after defeating the Imagined Order and reclaiming territories alongside The Seven.

As various new leaks show the arrival of old allies and a machine that can save the island, there is more heartbreaking news for those ready to jump into a brand new season. There have been several delays with seasons gone by, where users have had to suffer long delays before they could finish the season according to their expectations.

However, the current delay might be good news for those still leveling up to 200 to gain all those bonus rewards and unlock several skins and omni sword variants, as they have been on the grind for a long time.

Fortnite leaks show Chapter 3 Season 3 pushed back

Following new leaks and speculations, the much-awaited Chapter 3 Season 3 might now be deferred from its original date of June 3, 4 am EST, to June 5, 4 am EST.

The delay is estimated by a leak showing a slight change in the extension of the Omega Knight Bundle quests, which now indicates almost a week to allow gamers to complete them to gain additional cosmetics the bundle offers.

This speculated delay would further push back the live event that players were supposed to witness towards the end of May. Although this is just more speculation, the Fortnite user base did not seem to take it positively as they were eager to witness the event after the return of The Device to the island.

However, further speculations are based on the console-only FNCS tournament that ends on June 4. As loopers know, Fortnite won't make any changes in the season until the tournament concludes.

Hence, their best bet is to wait until the event ends so they can step into the new season, most likely on June 5.

New Fortnite lobby background shows Mecha rebuild almost complete

The latest teaser for the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event shows the updated lobby background displaying the Mecha almost wholly built up for the event. Last week, gamers were asked to scavenge lost Mecha parts across the map upon request of The Origin and The Scientist.

After the release of a cryptic teaser by Fortnite's Twitter handle, loopers are most excited to witness the return of Mecha and the long-lost member of The Seven, The Paradigm. While it is not yet confirmed who will pilot the Mecha, certain quests direct speculation towards gamers having to step up their game and navigate the big machine to battle IO forces.

As they wait for the live event, several leaks about what the event could be and if the map could be destroyed have made the rounds. However, speculations surrounding players getting a new map next season seem too good to be true as they had just stepped onto the flipped island last season.

