Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 leaks: The Seven, Marvel skins, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will soon receive its final 20.40 update, and Loopers are now looking forward to Chapter 3 Season 3. Furthermore, to add to the excitement, there are a ton of leaks and rumors regarding the upcoming content.

The first two seasons of Chapter 3 were heavily driven by the storyline. However, Marvel crossovers were frequent as players witnessed the likes of Dr. Strange, Prowler, and Spider-Man in the Battle Passes.

From collaborations to storyline updates, here's everything that can be expected from the next Fortnite season.

The Seven Sentry will be present on the map during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Ever since the inception of Chapter 3, Loopers have spotted NPCs named The Seven Sentry on the map. Considering that The Seven had to defend Artemis (Chapter 3 map) from the Imagined Order, it made sense for The Foundation to hire guards.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



- Seven Guard NPCs will continue to be here

- Something with a waterfall 🤷



Thanks Some new files relating to Chapter 3 - Season 3 have been added- Seven Guard NPCs will continue to be here- Something with a waterfall 🤷Thanks @GMatrixGames for pointing out the NPC file Some new files relating to Chapter 3 - Season 3 have been added- Seven Guard NPCs will continue to be here- Something with a waterfall 🤷Thanks @GMatrixGames for pointing out the NPC file https://t.co/dgUpE5t67A

The war should ideally end in Chapter 3 Season 2 with a live event. However, iFireMonkey has revealed that The Seven Sentry will continue to be on the map in Season 3. This suggests that the live event might not end on a bright note and that the conflict will continue.

The Seven's guards could also be part of the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass, and Loopers might be able to unlock new edit styles for their skin.

While talking about Chapter 3 Season 3, iFireMonkey mentioned there being "something with a waterfall" in the files. Maybe there's an explanation for this: Dr. Slone will use her Doomsday device at the end of the current season, which might lead to a flood like the one that took place in Chapter 2.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker -And finally, there's an upcoming landmark (unnamed POI) codenamed "DDMachine" which stands for "Doomsday Machine". since Loot Lake is also an unnamed location, The Doomsday Device will most likely be in the middle of Loot Lake and it SHOULD happen with the next game update

(3/3) -And finally, there's an upcoming landmark (unnamed POI) codenamed "DDMachine" which stands for "Doomsday Machine". since Loot Lake is also an unnamed location, The Doomsday Device will most likely be in the middle of Loot Lake and it SHOULD happen with the next game update(3/3) https://t.co/2Skxt6VHeB

New cosmetics that should arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Prominent leakers and content creators like Shiina and Tabor Hill have confirmed that Darth Vader will be a boss in Chapter 3 Season 3. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if the primary antagonist from Star Wars arrived in the Item Shop as well.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season!



This was confirmed by BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 3He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season!This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT , who is known for always posting correct leaks! BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 3He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season! 🔥This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT, who is known for always posting correct leaks! https://t.co/Zbhkeo0Jlc

Having said that, readers should not assume that Chapter 3 Season 3 will be Star Wars themed as there are no solid leaks regarding it.

Donald Mustard recently posted a video on Twitter that teased Indiana Jones. The Creative Director at Epic Games is known for dropping hints related to upcoming skins, and his tease means fans might witness Indiana Jones making an appearance in Chapter 3 Season 3.

Last but not least, the Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War comics could soon hit the stores, and several characters have been teased through the covers so far. They include:

Hellcat

Silk

Captain Carter

Hulk (Joe Fixit style)

Iron Fist

Shuri

Falcon

While bulky characters like Hulk might not be able to transition into Fortnite, Marvel fans can certainly expect to see Shuri, Falcon, and Iron Fist in the Item Shop.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Only 3,000 of those variants will be made worldwide!



(Thanks to Limited edition variant cover of the upcoming Fortnite/Marvel: Zero War comic!Only 3,000 of those variants will be made worldwide!(Thanks to @Justin_Neagle for sending me this in DMs!) Limited edition variant cover of the upcoming Fortnite/Marvel: Zero War comic!Only 3,000 of those variants will be made worldwide!(Thanks to @Justin_Neagle for sending me this in DMs!) https://t.co/Rx0oJ9G86c

More reliable leaks related to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will arrive as the end of Chapter 3 Season 2 draws near. As of now, Tilted Towers has become the heart of the battle, and the IO Airship hovering over is expected to crash soon.

