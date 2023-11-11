Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 may witness another Black Hole event, teasers show

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5's nostalgic journey back to the OG has been undoubtedly exciting, reigniting the passion of millions of players. The recent season has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with each passing week bringing changes to align with different seasons from Chapter 1. However, recent teasers have sparked speculation regarding the possibility of another Black Hole event.

Epic Games has been building anticipation for each week of Chapter 4 Season 5 through intriguing teasers. Two of them released so far have culminated in the display of the Fortnite OG art on the Risky Reels drive-in theater screen. What has caught the eye of some players is the evolving tone.

While the initial teaser for the OG season's launch had a brighter ending, the new trailer ends with a darker backdrop, leaving some players to wonder if another Black Hole is in the cards.

New Fortnite OG Season 6 teaser hints at the return of the Black Hole

The Risky Reels drive-in theater screen has become a focal point in the Chapter 4 Season 5 teasers, with each teaser ending with the OG art being displayed on the drive-in screen. The environment surrounding the imagery showcased on the screen during the teaser has gradually intensified, leading players to speculate about the potential return of the Black Hole phenomenon.

The suspense surrounding these teasers has fueled theories within the community, as the sky behind the theater screen has gotten darker with the release of the new teaser. The colors of the sky are oddly reminiscent of the events that unfolded during Chapter 1 Season X's 'The End' event, which ended in a two-day downtime accompanied by a loop of the Black Hole.

Kado Thorne's Time Machine potentially coming to play in the storyline

Adding to the already intriguing theory, construction on a new rocket has begun at Dusty Divot, yet another throwback to Chapter 1 Season X. This development alone has stirred the memories of the rocket launch that captivated players in Fortnite Chapter 1.

However, a leak from reputed leaker HYPEX suggests that Kado Thorne's Time Machine will be making a return to the storyline attached to the rocket.

This new revelation has fueled speculation and raised eyebrows that the Fortnite storyline may once again be utilizing the Time Machine to further the narrative and bring back the Black Hole from Chapter 1 Season X.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has kept players on edge with its nostalgic journey through the OG map and the intriguing updates each week. The prospect of another Black Hole event adds an extra layer of excitement and mystery to an already captivating season.

