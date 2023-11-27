Fortnite creators get early access to Eminem cosmetics, here's what players can expect

According to a brand new leak, Fortnite creators will be given 24-hour early access to all the Eminem cosmetics set to go live in-game. This isn't the first time Epic Games will be seen collaborating with a music artist, but the number of cosmetics revealed in the leak surpasses those from previous collaborations.

With the current season of the game set to end in less than a week, it will be interesting to see the number of players purchasing the Fortnite Eminem skin and attending the live event. Here's everything about the additional cosmetics.

When does the Fortnite x Eminem collaboration go live?

Based on the information revealed by Epic Games, the Fortnite Eminem skins are set to hit the item shop on November 29, 7 pm ET. While the developers have just addressed the skins, the leaks suggest that the following cosmetic additions are set to arrive in the item shop along with the collaboration variants.

These are all the constituents of the Eminem skin set.

Shady Double Saw Pickaxe

Axe 'Bout Me Pickaxe

Shady Boombox Back Bling (reactive)

Mom's Spaghetti Back Bling

Raven's Stare Back Bling

Raven Express Glider

Jet Fighter Glider

Mask Up Emote

The Marshall Never More Outfit will also get an additional variant known as the Marshall Magma style. However, to unlock it, players must attend the Big Bang live event in the game.

Epic Games has further mentioned that players will be able to access this style even if they purchase the Eminem cosmetic set after the live event has ended. While Epic Games has yet to mention the price of the cosmetics, the entire bundle is expected to cost around 2800 V-Bucks.

It's been a while since an artist of such a huge stature has been spotted in Fortnite. The last music artist to feature in the game was Ariana Grande. Needless to say, her in-game concert was an absolute hit.

In summation, Eminem might have a major role to play in the Big Bang live event. Given his prominence, players are expected to flock in numbers for the event. It remains unclear what the developers have planned for this live spectacle and the direction adopted by the game once it ends.

