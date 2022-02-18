Fortnite is destroying Tilted Towers again, leaks show

With the recent leaks surrounding the new weather event, many Fortnite players are concerned about Tilted Towers. The towers have been through the ringer, being destroyed multiple times and replaced. A new leak shows that this concern is not unwarranted.

With earthquakes being added to the weather system in the game, it makes sense for areas to be destroyed. It would also make sense for the tornadoes to do significant damage to the map, but that would leave the map pretty destroyed after a few tornadoes.

However, it does look like earthquakes will permanently destroy a few places and they might destroy Tilted Towers again.

Fortnite x Tilted Towers saga is about to take a new turn

The first piece of worrying information comes from leaker FortTory. He states that the coffee shop right outside Tilted Towers is one of the places that will be destroyed by the earthquakes, leaving a crater behind.

That alone is problematic given its proximity to Tilted Towers. The Seven Outpost outside of Tilted will also be destroyed and the concern for the recently returned POI builds.

The big leak regarding Tilted's fate comes from Koooooomar. He has discovered that fissures are forming on the map due to the earthquakes. There are a few near Covert Canyon, one at Sleepy Sound and one at Camp Cuddle. The most dangerous one lands right at the entryway for Tilted Towers, though.

Koooooomar @koooooomar



There will be fissures forming across the island over time. The areas with the red cracks (I lit them red for visibility) will form as the earthquake goes on



The 3 buildings that will fall into a crater are marker in blue



And a BIG leak for the end of today...There will be fissures forming across the island over time. The areas with the red cracks (I lit them red for visibility) will form as the earthquake goes onThe 3 buildings that will fall into a crater are marker in blue

This does not bode well. Tilted was just reintroduced and it seems like it's going to be destroyed again. For whatever reason, Epic Games likes to treat it as their plaything. They destroy it, add it back, destroy it, tease a return, and continue the cycle.

Tilted Towers has been destroyed before (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

While the fissure does not cover all of Tilted Towers, the damage could be larger than the current size of the fissure. They could also grow as the season goes on, covering Tilted and leaving no hope for its safety.

