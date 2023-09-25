Fortnite finally does what players have asked for years

After years of asking and pleadingm, Epic Games is finally giving Fortnite players what they wanted - a revamped UI. While there's nothing wrong with how things are at the moment, change is always good. Since the game's UI has not been altered in a while, this is something the community is looking forward to. However, none of this information comes officially from Epic Games.

While the changes are in development and will be implemented soon, the information comes from leakers/data-miners. They were able to obtain details from a Creative Document page, which seems to have been removed for the time being. Nevertheless, the screenshots that were collected provide a lot of insight into what players can expect to see from the revamped in-game UI.

Fortnite is getting a new UI and it looks absolutely brilliant

Although the new UI is still a work in progress by the looks of it, things are coming together very well. A lot of the elements from the old UI are being completely scrapped and everything is getting a facelift. While Epic Games will provide a complete list of changes that will be implemented, at a glance, a few major changes can be spotted.

The lobby for instance, has been completely revamped. The Menu that exists in-game has also been tweaked a bit to make things more streamlined. But the UI changes are not just limited to the lobby. The Discovery Tab is getting a new UI as well. Given how complicated it can get for newcomers to navigate this section, these changes will make things a lot easier.

In addition to these changes, Epic Games is also adding a "Report Feature'' for Voice Chat. Given that the game is PG-13, this will improve safety for players of all age groups and give parents more ways by which to tackle tricky situations. It will be interesting to see how this feature is integrated into the game and the impact it will have while playing with random Squads.

When will Fortnite's new UI go live?

According to leakers/data-miners, the UI is slated to go live sometime in November, 2023. This will likely coincide with the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. Given that a major collaboration with Lego is set to occur then, this makes a lot of sense.

While this timeline is fixed for now, it is subject to change based on Epic Games's discretion. The developers should reveal more information about these upcoming changes over the course of the next few weeks or towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

