Fortnite leak reveals 6 Anime themed skin arriving in Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite leakers/data-miners Wensoing and ralisdumb have uncovered new anime-themed skins that might be arriving in Chapter 4 Season 2. According to the duo, Epic Games is currently working on the next set of "Spray Skins" which are seemingly highly customizable in nature.

Their codename is "Pencil," and they are related to the poster that has been uncovered in Mega City following the last update. As per the information that's available, thus far, the set includes a male and female Outfit, Back Bling, Harvesting Tool, and Wrap. It's very likely that more (up to four) will be added as time goes by.

Who are these "Pencil" skins and how are they related to Fortnite's storyline?

Based on speculation, these "Pencil" skins are likely syndicate/gang members. As mentioned by Thunder, leader of the Peace Syndicate, and Evie at the start of Chapter 4 Season 2, Peace Syndicate is not the only organization present on the island. There are others as well and since they don't see eye-to-eye, they can be considered rivals.

This is why Triarch Nox tried to start an all-out war between these factions by sabotaging data-centers. Given that the upcoming anime-themed skins were featured on a poster in Mega City, they are likely wanted by the Peace Syndicate as well. In fact, they may be in cahoots with Triarch Nox itself. If this is true, they are in some way indirectly related to the Last Reality.

On that note, it's still unclear how they fit into the storyline or if at all they will play a role in the events that unfold moving forward. Nevertheless, one thing is certain which is that anime-themed skins are on the rise and have become extremely popular in the Fortnite Community.

When will these upcoming anime-theme skins be added to Fortnite Chapter 4?

Since these anime-themed skins are related to syndicates/gangs, they may be released towards the end of Chapter 4 Season 2. However, given that work on them is still underway, perhaps only two of them will be revealed now. The remaining four or more will be featured sometime later in the storyline.

Alternatively, they may feature in the Battle Pass next season. Given that they are highly customizable skins, they would do well to be exclusive in nature. More information about these anime-themed skins should become available after the update v24.30 goes live next week. Perhaps more posters will also be added to Mega City to help create hype for these upcoming anime-theme skins.

