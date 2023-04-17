From Coachella Island to Lantern Fest Tour: Fortnite community is sick of Creative Maps

Ever since the Unreal Editor for Fortnite was released, Epic Games has been trying their level best to up the ante on the Creative side of things in-game. While UEFN Maps are rather popular, the community has a choice when it comes to trying them out. There is no compulsion in doing so, but that's not the case when it comes to Creative Maps that are part of collaborations

Currently, there are two Creative Maps that are active in-game: Coachella Island and Lantern Fest Tour. With collaborations on full throttle, players need to complete Challenges/Quests on these Creative Maps to unlock cosmetic items. While this has been the norm for quite some time, the community is frankly tired of it.

Fortnite community is sick of Creative Maps, and with good reason

The community is not happy with Creative Maps that are created for collaborations (Image via Reddit/FortNiteBR)

While Epic Games doesn't force players to partake in Challenges on Creative Maps, the fear of missing out on time-limited cosmetics is enough to motivate them. That being said, the mindset is starting to change as many players outright refuse to bother themselves with these Creative Maps.

There are two main reasons why this is happening. The first being that Creative Maps are often glitchy and full of bugs. This has been seen time and time again across several collaborations. With UEFN still in beta, this is unlikely to stop anytime soon. Here's what one player by the name of SangestheLurker had to say about the recently released Coachella Island Creative Map:

"Yeap. I literally laughed at how glitchy the platforming was, even trying to get into the ferris wheel boxes and continually falling through them was absolute trash. I couldn't believe they sanctioned such a garbage map as a main experience."

Now, of course, this one comment wouldn't be enough to certify that the Coachella Island Creative Map is indeed broken, but sadly, this is not the only one. There are numerous players complaining as to how Epic Games allowed this Creative Map to be sanctioned in the first place. Here's what fans have to say about the same:

Here's what fans have to say about Creative Maps (Image via Reddit/FortNiteBR)

The second reason why the Fortnite community has had enough of Creative Maps is because of how boring and lackluster they often are. Granted, collaborations with brands featuring Creative Maps cannot be fully fleshed out for several reasons. However, featuring a Creative Map that's non-functional or boring is counterproductive.

Once players complete the Challenges and collect the rewards, they will never again want to venture back to the Creative Map for any reason. A user who goes by the name moeshapoppins on a Reddit post sums up the situation perfectly in one line by saying:

"I went to both of those for the xp and I hated myself every moment for being there."

With everything being said and done, it's clear that the Fortnite community has had it with Creative Maps. Be it due to them being boring, glitchy, or simply inducing the fear of missing out, enough is truly enough. This leads to the question of how Epic Games will salvage the situation. Surprisingly, the answer is pretty straightforward.

"I miss when Fortnite events weren’t all Creative Maps."

Fortnite @FortniteGame



The higher the risk, the higher the rewards. Can you handle the heat, or will you go up in flames? Watch that HeatThe higher the risk, the higher the rewards. Can you handle the heat, or will you go up in flames? #FNMostWanted Watch that Heat 🔥🔥🔥The higher the risk, the higher the rewards. Can you handle the heat, or will you go up in flames? #FNMostWanted https://t.co/OSXWMjWbvJ

Towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, the "Most Wanted" side-story was introduced to the game. Akin to how Creative Maps work, players had to complete Challenges to earn freebies. But here's the fundamental difference: Players did not have to venture out of their comfort zones (Battle Royale Mode) to earn these freebies.

The Most Wanted side-story is still regarded as one of the best in-game experiences thus far. It featured a brand new system called "Heat," re-added Vaults to the island, and shed light on the Peace Syndicate. It was a well-rounded and well-crafted experience; something Creative Maps lack nowadays. Here's what a user who goes by the name of Lazyman555 had to say:

"Exactly. I personally loved the most wanted event purely cause it wasn’t some boring creative map."

Rather than trying to encourage or better yet, lure players to Creative Maps by showcasing a few freebies, hosting collaborations in the Battle Royale mode makes more sense. Since it is a core experience for many players within the Fortnite community, they will indefinitely partake in whatever is ongoing.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2 is here! Drop in now. Welcome to MEGA City.Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2 is here! Drop in now. #FortniteMEGA Welcome to MEGA City.Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2 is here! Drop in now. #FortniteMEGA https://t.co/ySMELnCXP7

On that note, it's understandable why Epic Games cannot allow that to happen. Given the island has its own storyline to follow, featuring full-scale collaborations like Most Wanted wouldn't be easy, and in most instances, impossible. Nevertheless, moving forward, Creative Maps will have to be better to catch the attention of the community.

Given the recent backlash, offering a few inconsequential freebies alongside a lackluster experience will not be enough to sway the community. Something more tangible and experiential will have to be offered to players to help change the mindset towards Creative Maps made for collaborations.

