All Hidden Music Notes in Fortnite Coachella Map

With Fortnite Coachella Island live in-game, players can complete several Challenges to earn XP. One such Challenge requires good hand-eye coordination and a knack for having impeccable timing. The Challenge requires players to collect Hidden Music Notes by completing an obstacle course.

Despite the task seemingly being impossible, it's very easy. It shouldn't take more than a few minutes at best to complete. A total of four Hidden Music Notes that can be found in close proximity to each other. With that being said, here's how to find them.

A step-by-step guide on how to find Hidden Music Notes on Coachella Island in Fortnite

1) Go to Coachella Island from the Discover Tab

The Coachella Island is extremely colorful (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step to completing this Challenge is to go to Coachella Island from the Discover Tab. Players can either look for the Creative Map under the segment called "Epic's Pick," or enter the map-code (5449-4207-1280) to navigate to the island.

2) Look for a replica of the Coachella Map and interact with it

Interact with the replica of the Coachella Island to start the Challenge (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once in the starting area, look for a replica of the Coachella Map and interact with it. After a short delay, players will be teleported to the main area. Next, look for a rainbow bridge and run across it to reach the obstacle course.

3) Collect the first Hidden Music Notes

Use the Grappler to make the Challenge easier (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Just as the rainbow bridge ends, the obstacle course will appear. Time your jumps to reach the first Hidden Music Note. Be warned that failure to time your jump may result in falling and being respawned at the start of the obstacle course. To make the jumps easier, use the Grappler if needed.

4) Collect the second Hidden Music Note before diving into the hole

Remember to collect the Hidden Music Note before diving into the hole (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After collecting the first Hidden Music Note, make your way towards the end of this segment of the obstacle course. The second Hidden Music Note will be located right in front of the hole. Collect it before jumping in.

5) Keep to the left side of the obstacle course to find and collect the third Hidden Music Note

Stick to the left side of the obstacle course to find this Hidden Music Note (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After diving into the hole, a new obstacle course will appear. Keep to the left and advance while avoiding the pitfalls. After advancing a short distance, a Hidden Music Note will appear inside a small green circle.

6) Shift to the right side of the obstacle course to find and collect the fourth Hidden Music Note

Take a running jump to collect the Hidden Music Note and clear the spike-trap (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once the third Hidden Music Note has been collected, shift to the right side of the obstacle course and keep advancing. The final Hidden Music Note can be found over a spike-pit. Jump over to collect it and earn 15,000 experience points/rewards.

