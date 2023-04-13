How to get 5 Coachella rewards for free in Fortnite Chapter 4

Fortnite x Coachella is here! The latest event in the recurring crossover has arrived in conjunction with the real-life music festival. Crowds are flocking to Coachella in the real world and now players can do the same with the video game. There's plenty to look forward to, including in-game changes, new skins, and more. There is also an event where players can earn free cosmetic rewards.

This is a frequent endeavor by Epic Games and it's joining hands with Coachella this time around. For a few weeks, tasks done in-game can earn free cosmetics, beginning on April 14.

Fortnite x Coachella free rewards: How to earn them in Chapter 4 Season 2

Step 1: Register on the website

Register here on this website (Image via Epic Games)

The first step is to register on this website with your account. When you go to that link, scroll down a bit to see the image above. Click the link to log in. From there, click to sign in with Epic Games, and enter the email and password associated with your Fortnite account.

Step 2: Open Fortnite

Open up Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

The next step is to load up the application on whichever platform you want to use. There was a weekly update released just a few days ago, so you may need to update it. If not, go ahead and open the app as normal.

Since most of these challenges (though they differ each week) are for Battle Royale or Zero Build, you will need to enter matches in those modes. Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads shouldn't make much of a difference, though it might be best to try these in Solo mode.

Step 3: Complete the task

Complete tasks for the game to earn free rewards (Image via Epic Games)

These tasks will span over two weeks. Each week, check the website for the corresponding task and complete it. It will often be different, so make sure you check the website first. The tasks will likely have to do with the Coachella event going on in-game right now.

Week 2's challenges will go live on April 21. By completing them, players will earn:

Hi-Fi Cacti Spray (If you didn't during Week 1)

Look At The Sky Lobby Track (If you didn't during Week 1)

Cact-Eye Emoticon (If you didn't during Week 1)

Coachella Sunset Spray

Doing all of this will also reward players with a freeloading screen from the Coachella event. Doing this will reward five free cosmetic rewards, so it's not an event many will want to skip out on. For more information, visit the official Fortnite x Coachella website.

