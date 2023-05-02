Fortnite leak reveals new Spider-Man collaboration for Chapter 4

According to veteran Fortnite leaker/data-miner HYPEX, Epic Games is working on a brand new Spider-Man collaboration. Based on the information that's available, there are two Skins/Outfits codenamed Hero and Menace Universal that are in development. Two Harvesting Tools, three Back Blings, and an Emote will be featured in the collaboration as well.

Other cosmetic items such as Emojis and Sprays will also be part of this collaboration. That's not all, the developers have added data relating to Spider-Gwen NPC, likely based on the Outfit that already exists in-game. Lastly, the upcoming crossover will feature a Web Slinger Mythic called Fearless Flight.

When will the Fortnite x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration occur?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Fortnite x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration may happen sooner than expected. According to leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, the collaboration is expected to take place towards the end of the current season. With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse due for release on June 2, 2023, this makes a lot of sense. However, there is one problem.

Given how huge of a deal Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is, a collaboration at the tailend of the season makes no sense. Given that the current season is slated to end on June 9, 2023, it's very likely that the cosmetic items will be featured in-game next season.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite are working on a new Spider-Man Collab with a WebSlinger Mythic, 2 skins codenamed "Hero & Menace Universal", 2 pickaxes & backbllings & an Emote.



Most likely Miles, or at least related to the Spider-Verse movie releasing next Month. Lines up with S3's release too. Fortnite are working on a new Spider-Man Collab with a WebSlinger Mythic, 2 skins codenamed "Hero & Menace Universal", 2 pickaxes & backbllings & an Emote.Most likely Miles, or at least related to the Spider-Verse movie releasing next Month. Lines up with S3's release too. https://t.co/UYwJs0Wfsb

Adding Skins/Outfits such as Miles Morales and Miguel O'Hara to the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass would make a lot more sense. This would also follow the pattern of the last time that Spider-Man was introduced to the game. However, it's left to be seen what the developers have in mind.

Will there be any POI on the island as part of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration?

Given how rapidly the island is evolving this season, there's no room left to accommodate other POIs as such. While having a dedicated location for Spider-Gwen to spawn at would be cool, there's nothing to suggest the same. In all probability, only one Landmark will be used to signify the presence of Spider-Gwen on the island.

As for the upcoming Web Slinger Mythic, Fearless Flight, it will likely spawn in high-value chests and perhaps be available for purchase from certain NPCs. That being said, more information about this collaboration should start appearing online as the month draws to a close.

