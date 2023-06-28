Fortnite leak shows 2 free rewards likely arriving on July 14

It's not unusual for Epic Games to give out freebies to Fortnite players. From time to time, cosmetics and even Outfits are given out. This usually occurs during the Winterfest or via the Reboot Rally challenge. However, this time around, according to leaker/data miner Guille_GAG, Epic Games will be giving out cosmetics for France's national day on July 14. While this may sound strange, there is some proof.

During the Fortnite update v25.11, two peculiar cosmetic items were discovered in the files - Pickaxe and Back Bling. The Pickaxe is called Baguette Bat, while the Back Bling is called Sir Beurre. While these seem random at best, given that they are both designed around bread (something the French pride themselves on), there is a plausible connection.

As to how it's being speculated that these are freebies, that's down to a tag that was discovered by the same leaker/data miner. One of the cosmetic items has a "live rewards'' tag which might mean it's a free reward. If not completely free, they might be associated with mini in-game Challenges/Quests. Upon completing it, they will be awarded to players.

When will the Baguette Bat and Sir Beurre cosmetic items be available in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

With the national day of France, better known as Bastille Day, occurring on July 14, these cosmetics should go live around that time. However, given that Epic Games follows a pattern of showing cosmetics items in-game before a real-world event occurs, they might go live beforehand. Leakers/data miners should have information about this in the coming days.

Keeping the cosmetic items aside, for once, the French side of the Fortnite community is not upset about a collaboration involving their culture. The last time we saw a collaboration featuring the "Bim Bam Toi" Icon Series Emote, users were not too pleased. That said, here's how some reacted to this leak:

Given that a croissant is featured as a Back Bling, there was no shortage of croissant-related jokes in the comment section. However, one user had another idea and suggested that Epic Games should release a "Storm the Bastille'' UEFN Map. While the developers are not going to make anything of the sort, community members may just take up the challenge.

By the looks of things, these freebies are going to be a hit within the community. Hopefully, they will be freebies and not tied to the Item Shop. Nevertheless, this decision is entirely at Epic Games' discretion.

