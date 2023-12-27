Fortnite leaks suggest the Coachella island of 2024 is in development

Early Fortnite leaks suggest that a new Coachella island for the game is already in development. This will be the second iteration of the Creative island since UEFN was released earlier this year. The leak was discovered by leakers/data miners SpushFNBR and DaTwig_. It shows an early prototype version of the map. However, according to them, it could merely be a placeholder.

Since the files are in bits and pieces, there is not much to go on - not even the theme is visible or properly showcased. Nevertheless, given Coachella has been teaming up with Epic Games for a while now, another collaboration is likely in the works.

Based on the Fortnite leaks, when could the Coachella collaboration go live?

Currently, with the Coachella Creative island still under development, according to Fortnite leaks, things will not come to fruition this year. In all probability, the island should be ready by early 2024. Based on what happened last year, it could be revealed by late March. However, do note that this is all based on speculation.

It may also not be part of Chapter 5 Season 1. Since it's scheduled to end on March 8, 2023, the collaboration could go live in Chapter 5 Season 2. However, it is unlikely that it will play a part in the upcoming supposed Greek mythology-themed season and could be a standalone collaboration.

What can players expect from the upcoming Coachella collaboration?

While the Fortnite leaks do not showcase much, similar to last year, the collaboration will likely offer players quests/challenges to earn experience points. Freebies could be given out as well. Players should also be able to explore the Coachella Creative island.

It will be interesting to see what theme they have planned this year and how they execute it. Considering the collaboration missed the mark last year, a redemption arc would be good for one's morale.

Nevertheless, the experience is not part of the Battle Royale or storyline and is optional. As such, players can opt out of it altogether. With XP being easy to get thanks to Festival and LEGO modes, there won't be a need to seek more. The only reason to partake in the Coachella collaboration would be for freebies.

Aside from the Creative island, Outfits and other cosmetics will likely be listed in the Item Shop, and will be purchasable using V-Bucks. However, there are no Fortnite leaks pertaining to these cosmetics at the moment. They could make landfall alongside update v29.00 to usher in Chapter 5 Season 2.

