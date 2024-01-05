Fortnite leaks suggest Fall Guys gamemode currently in development

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, a Fall Guys gamemode is currently in development. The information comes from leaker/data miner Egyptian_Leaker. This is not the first time that leaks regarding this gamemode have surfaced. However, given that it has been some time since the last leak, it indicates that Epic Games may be close to completing the gamemode.

As such, it could be released in the near future. Given that Chapter 5 saw the introduction of three new gamemodes, this could be the next one to be officially added in. Since Fall Guys is owned by Epic Games, it will probably be a permanent mode as well. Here is more about the upcoming Fall Guys gamemode.

Fortnite leaks shed light on upcoming Fall Guys gamemode

As mentioned, the Fall Guys gamemode in Fortnite has been in development for quite some time. Rumors regarding a collaboration have been prevalent since late 2021. They started a few months after Epic Games had acquired Tonic Games Group. As such, it only seemed logical to collaborate within the Fortnite ecosystem.

Coming back to the latest Fortnite leaks, it seems that in the upcoming Fall Guys gamemode, players will be able to play as characters from the game. There will be minigames that will likely consist of a variety of obstacle courses.

That said, given that all Fortnite Outfits have a LEGO variant, the developers may do something similar for this gamemode as well. This is taking into account that it will be permanent. Experience points may be shared between this mode and the Battle Pass as well.

The gamemode will have similar physics and other features that Fall Guys' players have come to know and love. It might take some time for newer players to adjust, but it will be fun nonetheless. However, expect to be knocked off the obstacle course a few (dozen) times before perfecting it.

When could the Fall Guys gamemode be released?

According to the Fortnite leaks, there is no timeline in place, and as such, it is impossible to specify a release date. Since this will be a dedicated gamemode and not just another LTM (limited time mode), it will take time to come to fruition.

Nevertheless, if one were to make a speculative guess, it could be added at the start of a new season in Chapter 5. Big additions to the game usually occur then. Perhaps in Chapter 5 Season 2 this could be added in, but it's best to wait for an informed announcement before jumping to conclusions.

