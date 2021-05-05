Fortnite players may be able to get their hands on a new Catwoman skin in the near future.

Catwoman made her debut in Fortnite quite some time ago. Her original skin made its way into the Fortnite Item Shop on September 21, 2019. At this point, it has been over 250 days since it was last seen in the battle royale for purchase.

Well, that skin may return, but all eyes are on a brand new Catwoman skin. This sometimes hero, sometimes villain of Gotham City, is a very popular character, and fans will be happy to see her return to the island.

Fortnite players likely to get Catwoman skin very soon

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite is known for pulling off some of the most outrageous crossovers of all time. From Star Wars to Marvel Comics and God of War to DC Comics. The battle royale game has hosted some of the most iconic characters ever.

In terms of DC Comics, Batman has become an integral part of the Fortnite lore. He is currently wrapped in a comic book series collaboration with Fortnite. Batman has been sucked into the world of the BR and needs to do the usual saving.

Love that Batman/Fortnite is showing how strong Catwoman and Batman’s connection to each other is ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xeaOCMOAdw — 🐱 (@Catsnbatsncats) May 4, 2021

In the comic world of Batman Zero Point, no one stays dead on the Fortnite island. Time resets to start a round of battle royale every time a Victory Royale is declared. The most recent issue has a strong Catwoman presence.

Fans will notice that the costume Catwoman is wearing is a bit different than the one on her original Fortnite skin. That could very well mean that a new Catwoman skin, with this new costume, will be arriving soon.

Apparently the new Catwoman outfit *could* come to the game at some point in the near future, according to comic artist Reilly Brown!



He believes that a new version of her skin will be coming to the game, and that it will look like her design in issue 3!



(via @Fortnite_STW) pic.twitter.com/YzczuzfNQ2 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 5, 2021

A tweet shared by notable Fortnite Leaks Twitter account ShiinaBR details a quote from comic artist Reilly Brown. The quote mentions Catwoman replacing pieces of her costume as the comic series goes on.

It discusses the evolution of Catwoman's costume and that when it is all pieced together, it will probably come to the game. Of course, this could all be speculation on Brown's part, but it makes perfect sense.