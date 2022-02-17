Fortnite's most despised item is set to return again in Chapter 3

Fortnite's arsenal is a treat for weapon enthusiasts. It consists of some of the most diverse firearms that have been introduced throughout the years. The game has some of the most advanced equipment, such as Rail Guns. On the other hand, there are the usual shotgun series that is the first choice when it comes to close-range combats.

Certainly, one cannot expect the entire community to like every item that is featured in Fortnite. The preferences vary from person to person. However, some items are not at all popular, and most in the community despise their presence in the game.

This article will reveal one such item that is currently vaulted by Epic but will soon feature in Chapter 3.

Fortnite Chapter 3 to bring back Bows to the island

Over the years, Epic has introduced several bows to the island. This category of weapons came into the limelight during the Primal-themed season on the island. Gamers certainly used them to grind XP and complete their achievements. However, they were not at all satisfied with it. The entire community kind of despises the presence of bows on the island.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Bows will most likely return later this season, as Epic has added quests for "Primal" weekly challenges that require you to use the bow! Bows will most likely return later this season, as Epic has added quests for "Primal" weekly challenges that require you to use the bow!

Epic has managed to keep the community calm by keeping them vaulted. However, it seems that the jolly days are over. According to data miners, Fortnite Chapter 3 could see the return of the Bows. It seems certain that the developers will unvault this weapon in the near future.

Data miner Shiina BR revealed that the arrival of the Bows is due to the recent changes made to the quests in the game. Apparently, Epic Games has added a Primal Weekly Challenge that will require gamers to use the bows.

What are the Primal Weekly Challenges in Chapter 3

The Primal Weekly Challenges will require gamers to perform certain tasks using primal weapons. Completing these tasks in Chapter 3 will reward gamers with XP. Data miners have been able to reveal the entire list from the in-game files.

Hit 10 forces using a Primal Flame Bow (0/7)

Impulse wildlife using a Mechanical Shockwave Bow in different matches (0/2)

Damage players using a Primal Stink Bow (0/250)

Eliminate opponents using a Mechanical Explosive Bow (0/3)

Hunt wildlife using a Bow (0/3)

Damage opponents with a Bow (0/250)

Even though loopers will despise the addition of bows to the island. However, they will look forward to the challenges and try to complete them in Chapter 3. Readers should bear in mind that all leaks are subject to change.

