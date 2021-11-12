Fortnite video shows Donald Mustard hinting the Rail Gun 3 years before its release

Adding new elements to Fortnite is quite regular even though it takes years of planning and development. People who work behind the curtain to offer an amazing experience for gamers often go unnoticed and their efforts are unappreciated.

It might seem easy for someone to think about a new element and add it to the game. However, it takes time to develop fresh functions and usually there's a long waiting period that gamers have to to abide by.

A video recently surfaced that shows Epic's Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard, revealing information regarding the Rail Gun. This article details and offers a better understanding of the issue.

Fortnite: Epic's COO revealed the Rail Gun a long time ago

The Rail Gun is one of the most recent additions to the game. The weapon was added in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 to face the alien factions. The extremely powerful gun has become one of the most favorable weapons in a short period of time.

Surprisingly, the Rail Gun was teased by Epic's Chief Creative Officer almost three years ago. Since, the video has gone viral, showing Donald Mustard enjoying Fortnite while streaming it live.

During the livestream Donald speaks about the Rail Gun. It wasn't just a meager introduction or revealing the name. Donald Mustard took time to explain the mechanics of the gun, and stated that gamers will be required to press the trigger button to charge the ammo and release it to shoot a beam of ray towards the target.

This proves that the Rail Gun was not a haphazard addition to the game and the developers had the intention to add it to Fortnite for a long time.

Three years after the video was released, the Rail Gun was released in Fortnite. The mechanism and everything remained the same as was stated in the video by Mustard.

The Rail Gun has a DPS of 85 and deals an equal amount of damage to opponents. It has a firing rate of 1 and takes around 3 seconds to reload.

The burst of ray from the Rail Gun is extremely powerful and can even penetrate armored walls. The Rail Gun was at the center of controversy when several gamers protested against it being a bit too potent. However, it cannot be denied that the gun is extremely popular and can change the course of a match in an instant.

