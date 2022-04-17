×
Fortnite's next POI may be a bar from Marvel movies, new teaser suggests

New Fortnite POI in Chapter 3 Season 2 might be based on Marvel (Image via Epic Games)
Aakrit
ANALYST
Modified Apr 17, 2022 09:20 PM IST
Rumors

Fortnite and Marvel leave no opportunity to join forces and bring cosmetic items for loopers. From Iron Man to Spider-Man, almost every prominent character in the MCU has arrived on the island to restore normalcy.

We're currently experiencing Chapter 3 Season 2, and players are looking forward to more map changes amidst the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven.

Leakers have analyzed some of the changes made by Donald Mustard to his social media account on Twitter, and they hint toward another Marvel-themed POI.

Note: This article is based on rumors and readers should consume this piece of information with a grain of salt.

Fortnite might introduce Princess Bar in Chapter 3 Season 2

Donald Mustard, the Creative Director at Epic Games, loves teasing upcoming content. As a result, the community often keeps track of the images he posts, his location on Twitter, and the profile's banner.

Donald Mustard updated his header and changed his location to "Princess Bar"! https://t.co/FURW5sPAi3

Almost a week ago, Mustard changed his location from Paris to Princess Bar. This was accompanied by a new banner that showcased Wolverine in a comic theme.

Nevertheless, Mustard soon changed his banner and location again. The location is now The Battle Bus, and the banner is based on the newly released Coachella pack.

https://t.co/xrm3ZcnMRs

It is essential to focus on the Princess Bar and Wolverine banner here. They've been associated together in the comics, and there's a possibility they'll be featured in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

How can Fortnite incorporate Princess Bar in Chapter 3 Season 2?

In the Marvel comics, Princess Bar was a drinking establishment located in Madripoor. The likes of Winter Soldier and Falcon have visited the place, and it is pretty popular among comic fans.

It is safe to assume that Donald Mustard changing his location and banner isn't a coincidence. He might be teasing the next POI in Fortnite, but leakers have already revealed that the Wolverine boss will return to the island in Chapter 3 Season 2.

With the recent news about Wolverine being in the upcoming Fortnite x Marvel comic i'd like to remind you guys about the audio files added in v19.30 that appear to be related to the Wolverine Boss Attacks from before. twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st…

Hence, we might witness Wolverine and Princess Bar appearing on the Artemis map together.

Chapter 3 Season 2 is heavily based on Fortnite lore, which is why many loopers are annoyed even by the thought of another Marvel crossover.

The Zero War comics are right around the corner, and the first edition comes out in June. It makes sense for Epic Games to bring back Marvel-themed content to increase the comics' hype.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War Issue Release Dates#01 - June 8th#02 - July 13th#03 - August 17th#04 - August 31st#05 - September 28thThese release dates are based on what Amazon currently states.Thanks @ImEntoYT & @SpushFNBR for finding the amazon listings https://t.co/b4BKSdq9BJ

The likes of Shuri, Iron Man, The Foundation, and Wolverine are a part of these comics, and fans are excited to witness how these characters unite and fight for a common cause.

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR - Covers for issue 2!(Thanks to @Justin_Neagle for sending me this in DMs!) https://t.co/ycF3QOwtAu
Overall, players can expect more clarity regarding upcoming POIs and characters with the next update (20.20) in Chapter 3 Season 2, which should be released this week.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
