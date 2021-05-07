Fortnite Season 6 live event: 5 things that could happen during the end-of-season event

The recent leaks that have emerged for Fortnite Season 6 suggest that the developers are already working on the 17.00 update for Season 7.

Epic has started working on Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 already!!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/1UECgGX2VF — Parallax | Fortnite Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) May 3, 2021

Before that happens, however, players are eagerly waiting for a possible live event like the one that kicked off Fortnite Season 6. Seasonal live events in the game not only provide unique and interactive cinematics but also a much deeper insight into the lore of Fortnite.

The live event that marked the beginning of Season 6 introduced the leader of The Seven, The Foundation. Players are expecting something similar from Epic Games when it comes to the end of Fortnite Season 6 and the launch of Season 7.

This article features five possible scenarios that could occur during the Fortnite Season 6 live event.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the opinion of the author.

5 possibilities for the Fortnite Season 6 end-of-season live event

#5 - Kevin the Cube

All Gaurdians + The Spire = Kevin the cube?



(Via: u/kraftakSvK) pic.twitter.com/stY9AnseNb — DOFN Fornite News (@DOFNx2) March 20, 2021

There have been various rumors and speculations suggesting the return of Kevin the Cube in Fortnite Season 6. The purple cube's appearance in Fortnite became highly speculated with the introduction of the Spire Artifact that can be obtained from Glyph Master Raz.

The Spire Artifact portrays engravings which appear identical to the ones visible on Kevin the Cube. With so much evidence pointing towards the same, Kevin the Cube could very well be making an appearance in the Fortnite Season 6 live event.

#4 - DC-theme taking over the entire map

With two issues of the Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comics scheduled for release in Season 7, the chances of the entire map being taken over by a DC-theme is extremely plausible. Batman getting involved with the unstable Zero Point could lead to a massive makeover for the entire map.

After the entire primal theme of Fortnite Season 6, the chances of a DC-themed season are fairly high with an upcoming live event.

#3 - Agent Jonesy's secret about Geno and the Sisters

Zero Crisis Story Cinematic for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 #FortnitePrimalpic.twitter.com/lXm4mK7Lx7 — Fortnite News (@FortniteBattle) March 16, 2021

Epic Games has made no references towards Geno and the Sisters since the cinematic playthrough at the end of Season 5. The only known information available to players is that Agent Jonesy knows the original identity of the yet-to-be-introduced characters in Fortnite.

As players continue to hunt for clues that might lead to the original identity of Geno and the Sisters, Fortnite Season 6's live event could lead to revelations like what Agent Jonesy had promised.

#2 - Return of Sniper Rifles

Since the introduction of Bows in Fortnite Season 6, many players in the community have been requesting the return of sniper rifles in the game. Although Epic Games has made no official remarks on the same, sniper rifles could make a possible return in Season 7 if the primal theme receives a change with the end-of-season live event.

#1 - The Foundation Skin

Since the release of Fortnite Season 6's cinematic playthrough, countless fans have requested for the Foundation skin to be added to the game. Although dataminers have revealed the Foundation skin being available in the game files, Epic Games has revealed no indication of the outfit being released.

While there is still a chance of the outfit being released before the end of Fortnite Season 6, it looks like Epic Games will introduce the Foundation skin in the upcoming season after the mystery of the Spire is solved in the end-of-season live event.