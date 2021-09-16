Fortnite Season 8 Golden Cube to bring major map changes and new locations

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has introduced some new varieties of cubes on the island. This was clearly unexpected, as players were only looking forward to the return of Kevin the Cube.

In contrast, Fortnite Island now has a plethora of purple cubes, a Blue Cube, and even a Golden Cube. As expected, players in the community are confused about the purpose of these new mysterious objects. Just like in Chapter 1, Kevin the Cube is also moving, and it is hard to assume Kevin's destination at the moment.

Here's everything players need to know about the Golden Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Golden Cube is Kevin Queen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Based on the game files, leakers have claimed that the Golden Cube is also known as Kevin Queen. Therefore, it seems very likely that the Golden Cube may play a prominent role in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The Queen Cube in Fortnite is rumored to corrupt POIs. It will most likely begin its journey soon and destroy everything in its path.

Players are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Queen character in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. From the looks of things, it just might be the Mystery Outfit for this season's Battle Pass that will be revealed on October 28.

Ako | Fortnite News 🟪 @FNChiefAko



(Image is a concept) The Mystery Outfit of #FortniteSeason8 is set to release in 44 Days which should be October 28th!It is just around Halloween time which means that we could potentially see the Queen character have impact on this year's Fortnitemares!(Image is a concept) The Mystery Outfit of #FortniteSeason8 is set to release in 44 Days which should be October 28th!



In comparison to Kevin, the Queen Cube emits more energy and sounds more powerful. This was discovered after a comparison of their audio designs:

Mang0e @Mang0e_ Purple Cubes and the Golden Cube will soon awaken around the map, and then begin their journeys :D



I've compared the audio of a normal cube to a golden cube, using their awakening sequences. The Golden Cube has a "brighter" energy and sounds a lot more powerful, interesting.... Purple Cubes and the Golden Cube will soon awaken around the map, and then begin their journeys :D



I've compared the audio of a normal cube to a golden cube, using their awakening sequences. The Golden Cube has a "brighter" energy and sounds a lot more powerful, interesting.... https://t.co/nQ98VKAxNS

Golden Cube might introduce deserts and Pyramids to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Prominent Fortnite leakers were expecting Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 to have a Pyramid-themed POI. Surprisingly, there was no hint of such a location on the map on September 13.

The lack of map changes has disappointed the Fortnite community, but many believe that the map will gradually change with the movement of the cubes.

The Golden Cube will most likely start moving and turn everything in its path to sand. Concept artworks by Fortnite players have showcased that this could possibly lead to the formation of a new POI called Party Pyramids.

Party Pyramids POI in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Ako/Twitter)

Some rumors also claim that Kevin, Blevin, and the Golden Cube will come across each other leading to a ferocious battle. The strongest cube will emerge victorious, and this might alter the map in several unique ways.

All in all, it would certainly make for a visual treat if the Golden Cube did end up creating Pyramids and a desert on the Fortnite island. As of now, it seems that players will just have to patiently wait for the mysterious objects to change their positions.

