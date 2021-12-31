Fortnite is secretly getting its own Beerus variant from Dragon Ball

Fortnite is getting a new skin that many are comparing to the character Beerus from the Dragon Ball series.

Beerus is known as the God of Destruction and first appeared in the 2013 feature film Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods. The character resembles a cat that was worshiped in ancient Egypt.

Now, Fortnite fans are pointing out the resemblance between Beerus and the recently leaked Azuki skin. Azuki is a cat-like creature that truly would give off Beerus vibes with a purple style.

Fortnite Azuki skin resembles Beerus from Dragon Ball

Beerus from Dragon Ball (Image via Akira Toriyama)

The Azuki skin was added to Fortnite as a part of the v19.01 update. Several other skins were added that have already made their way into the Item Shop, but Azuki has not been released just yet.

One can see that the large ears, eyes, and mouth all appear to be cat-like features. That is what has fans comparing Azuki to the God of Destruction. It also has fans fueling the fire about a Dragon Ball crossover.

Fortnite and Epic Games are not shy about giving fans crossovers, whether they ask for them or are a complete surprise. Look at the most recent and wildly successful Naruto collaboration.

A while back, a survey was sent out regarding collaborations that players would like to see. The likes of Goku and the Dragon Ball series were a part of that, making this skin's addition even more exciting.

This could easily be a test run to see how fans take to a character that looks like a cat of this style rather than a typical housecat such as Meowscles. Could it be setting up for an actual Beerus skin?

Speculation and teases are a couple of things that keep Fortnite fans on their toes, so it very well could be. There's no reason to doubt that a Dragon Ball crossover could eventually come with Beerus included.

For now, though, fans will have to wait just a bit longer for Azuki to hit the Item Shop. Once it does, they can try out this humanoid cat and pretend they're controlling the mighty Beerus in Fortnite.

