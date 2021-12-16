Fortnite Survey reveals 44 unreleased skins inbound in Chapter 3 Season 1

Epic Games frequently sends surveys to creators and players to assess the work required on upcoming skins in Fortnite. Thanks to the leakers, the community can learn about the skins early and spend their V-Bucks accordingly.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been a delight for loopers eager to expand their skin collection. A wide range of unique and attractive cosmetics have arrived in the Item Shop so far, and Epic Games certainly has big plans for the future. 44 unreleased skins have been discovered in the latest survey,
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 survey reveals The Sisters and The Origin
Many new characters will play an important role in the Chapter 3 Season 1 storyline. Players can expect to witness all members of The Seven and even The Sisters that the Foundation talked about in Chapter 2 Season 6.
As per HYPEX, a skin part of the latest survey might be the fifth member of The Seven named The Origin. The character wears a helmet that resembles The Foundation's gear.
An unmasked version of the skin was also spotted in the survey:
HYPEX further claimed that two female skins in the survey wore suits that match The Seven. They can either be The Sisters or edit styles for a random character.
New Imagined Order bundle might arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3
The Imagined Order is the strongest organization that has survived every apocalypse on Fortnite Island. Even in Chapter 3, the IO will most likely continue its mysterious operations under Dr. Slone.
The Fortnite survey contains skins with black suits, and HYPEX believes this could be an upcoming IO bundle.
During Chapter 2 Season 8, it was evident that the IO urgently needs to increase its strength. Dr. Slone has hired some new guards to be released into the Item Shop as part of the Imagined Order bundle.
It seems like Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will be heavy on the wallets of loopers worldwide. From authentic skins to crossovers, many upcoming projects have been leaked already.
WinterFest has also returned with new skins, rewards, and challenges for players. The festive season in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has begun and the snow on the map will melt in a few weeks.