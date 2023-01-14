Fortnite teases JoJo's Bizarre Adventure collaboration in Chapter 4

With anime-related content becoming ever more popular in Fortnite, one has to wonder who or what will be next. After collaborations with the likes of Naruto, Dragon Ball, and My Hero Academia, what else could the developers be working on?

Due to the shortage of any tangible information in the form of leaks and rumors, it's hard to say for the most part. But according to the community, the developers may be teasing an upcoming collaboration with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure could be the next anime collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 4

As mentioned, there's nothing in the game files to suggest that a collaboration with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is in development (even if it is). Since Epic Games tends to be tightlipped about certain collaborations, it's hard to obtain such information for the most part.

However, they do tend to provide teasers to start building hype and get the community brainstorming about the possibilities. One such teaser can be seen in a promotional image for the recently added Fortnite skins called Hana and Keleritas.

In the image posted on social media, the characters can be seen standing back-to-back in poses often held by characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. While there's no direct reference to the same, the community thinks otherwise. Here's what a few of them had to say:

JOL @Saitamagoated Fortnite not fooling anyone with these jojo poses Fortnite not fooling anyone with these jojo poses https://t.co/tAJCJWbjhV

JOL @Saitamagoated you cannot convince me this is NOT a JoJo's reference made by Fortnite you cannot convince me this is NOT a JoJo's reference made by Fortnite https://t.co/wJABZfFbDd

Bernhard Binder @binder_b_artist @Saitamagoated This looks like they wanted to do a Collab but were not allowed to do it last minute @Saitamagoated This looks like they wanted to do a Collab but were not allowed to do it last minute 😅

While some users went as far as to say that Hana resembles Jolyne Cujoh from the franchise, there is nothing to confirm the same.

Nevertheless, by the looks of it, the developers are either deliberately teasing a potential collaboration with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure or have taken some inspiration for their own design. Whichever is the case, it's far too early to speculate if it will materialize into something tangible in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Will there ever be a collaboration with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in Fortnite?

In all probability, the answer would be yes. After three major collaborations in the past year (Chapter 2 Season 8 - Chapter 4 Season 1), Epic Games is showing no signs of slowing down.

In fact, the number of anime-themed skins has grown exponentially in recent times. Seeing this trend and how players are willing to purchase anime-themed skins, the developers will meet the demand headfirst. While not all anime skins are popular, a few S-tier cosmetics carry the rest of them with ease.

On that note, with Part 9: The JOJOLands, scheduled to begin serialization on February 17, 2023, perhaps some information about a potential collaboration will materialize. That being said, it's best not to be overly optimistic about things.

Given that the Family Guy collaboration has been nearly two years in the making, things could take a while to come to fruition. Furthermore, since anime collaborations are spaced out to maximize impact, there will likely not be another one until Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



The FrenchFry codename is most likely used for an upcoming Family Guy collaboration in Fortnite!



(via @GMatrixGames) Epic is currently working on a male skin codenamed "FrenchFry"The FrenchFry codename is most likely used for an upcoming Family Guy collaboration in Fortnite!(via @FN_Assist Epic is currently working on a male skin codenamed "FrenchFry" 👀The FrenchFry codename is most likely used for an upcoming Family Guy collaboration in Fortnite!(via @FN_Assist & @GMatrixGames) https://t.co/oVRtLMaoBB

Even so, based on popularity within the community, other contenders such as Attack on Titan and One Piece may just make the cut before JoJo's Bizarre Adventure does. With that said, fans of the manga/anime will just have to be patient and wait until their favorite characters from the franchise are brought into the metaverse.

